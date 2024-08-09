The Big Picture Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy set to release on Valentine's Day 2025, wrapping up filming for the highly anticipated sequel.

Renée Zellweger & Hugh Grant returning to reprise their roles in the new installment, along with new faces Chiwetel Ejiofor & Isla Fisher.

Plot details for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy remain a mystery, promising a mix of sadness and comedy, with a U.S. Peacock release on Feb 14, 2025.

Everything is set for the fourth installment of the Bridget Jones franchise, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, set to release on Valentine's Day 2025. The sequel will be bringing back some familiar faces, including that of Renée Zellweger, who stars in the titular role. Others who are set to return and reprise their roles within the franchise are Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson. Production on the highly anticipated sequel has been on for a while now. However, in a bit of news that is sure to send shivers of joy down the spines of the Bridget Jones fandom, it has been revealed that the upcoming feature has officially wrapped filming. The announcement made by the film's production banner, Working Title Films, is sure to bring the film's premiere into sharp focus, as highlighted by its caption. "That's a wrap. See you on Valentine’s Day," it read.

Based on Helen Fielding’s book series, in particular, the 2013 novel, the upcoming feature is set to follow on from the events of the events of Bridget Jones's Baby. In the prior installment, Bridget is married to Colin Firth's Mark, a happy ending for her while a plane crash is presumed to have claimed Daniel's (Grant) life. Now, Bridget sees her luck turn, and not for the better, as she has recently been widowed and forced to return to the dating scene once more. In her early fifties and trying to juggle the modern complexities of life, work and being a single mother, Bridget will continue to pursue her earnest search for love, and we are all here to lend support.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' Will Be A Nostalgic Affair

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be directed by Michael Morris, from a script penned by franchise author Fielding alongside Abi Morgan and Dan Mazer. Beyond Zellweger, Grant, and Thompson reprising their roles, the upcoming feature will see the addition of new faces, including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Isla Fisher and Leo Woodall. Other returning cast members include Celia Imrie, Neil Pearson and Joanna Scanlan. The list extends to include Sarah Solemani, James Callis, Sally Phillips, and Shirley Henderson as Bridget’s close friends. Back to portray her parents are Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones. With so many familiar faces returning, the upcoming feature is setting up to be a nostalgic watch.

Not much has been given with regard to exact plot details for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Beyond what we know from the novel, there is airtight information with the character details for newcomers remaining a mystery. Last month, returning star, Grant, attempted to offer a bit of insight into what is to come. “It’s based on trying to bring up two children alone, and then [it’s] all mixed up in the Bridget Jones [style] comedy, so it's very sad, as well as very funny,” Grant said. “It has me in tears.”

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will arrive on Peacock in the U.S. on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025, and will be simultaneously released in theatres around the world on the same day. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates. Bridget Jones' Diary is available to stream on Max.

Bridget Jones's Diary Bridget, a single woman in her thirties, embarks on a mission to overhaul her life by keeping a diary, where she records her resolutions, romantic entanglements, and professional aspirations. Her love life becomes a rollercoaster as she juggles the attentions of her charming but roguish boss and a seemingly cold but earnest family friend. Amidst comedic blunders and poignant reflections, Bridget’s journey highlights themes of self-discovery and genuine love. The film offers a witty and heartwarming portrayal of personal growth and the complexities of relationships in the contemporary world. Release Date April 13, 2001 Director Sharon Maguire Cast Renée Zellweger , Colin Firth Gemma Jones , Celia Imrie , James Faulkner , Jim Broadbent Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Helen Fielding , Andrew Davies , Richard Curtis Expand

