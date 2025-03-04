At a time when romantic comedies, or at least theatrical romantic comedies, are considered an endangered species, the Bridget Jones franchise is defying the odds. Next year, it'll celebrate its 25th anniversary, even as its latest installment — Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy — deals with the blow of having not been given a release in domestic theaters. Despite this setback, however, the fourth installment of the series is mere days away from hitting a coveted box office milestone. Directed by Michael Morris, the movie features returning star Renée Zellweger in the titular role.

Bridget Jones 4 has grossed $95 million in overseas markets so far, having been rolled out in over 70 markets around the Valentine's Day period. It was released on the Peacock streaming service domestically. The three previous Bridget Jones movies have grossed over $130 million domestically, and over $800 million worldwide. By the looks of it, Bridget Jones 4 will pass the $100 million mark as early as this weekend. Each of the previous three installments managed to crack the $200 million mark worldwide, although there has been a noticeable decline in domestic revenue.

The first film, Bridget Jones's Diary, remains a classic of the rom-com genre, establishing the character as a cultural icon. It generated over $70 million domestically and more than $300 million worldwide, including re-release revenue. It also earned Zellweger an Academy Award nomination for her performance; she has two Oscars in the cabinet, the most recent being for her performance in Judy. Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason is largely seen as the worst installment of the series. Despite its poor reputation, however, it made over $260 million globally in 2004. Bridget Jones's Baby, on the other hand, grossed more than $210 million worldwide in 2016.

