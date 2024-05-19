A fourth Bridget Jones movie is officially in the works, marking the return of the UK’s most beloved love triangle. After much speculation and anticipation, fans of the endearing hot mess Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) can look forward to more of her romantic exploits with her in the future. Following the success of the franchise’s previous films, the upcoming fourth installment, adapted from Helen Fielding’s novel of the same name, is poised to follow Bridget into her fifties as she starts a new chapter in her life.

While her former flame Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) may have taken much of the spotlight in previous films, the fourth movie is expected to give more screen time to the film’s charming bad boy, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant). Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Bridget Jones 4.

Bridget Jones 4 is scheduled to be released globally on Valentine’s Day 2025 in the U.S. The sequel comes nearly nine years after the release of the previous movie, Bridget Jones's Baby.

Will 'Bridget Jones 4' Be in Theaters?

The biggest shock about the new Bridget Jones movie is that while it'll be released in theaters internationally, including the UK; in the US it will receive a direct-to-streaming release on Peacock. However, it wouldn't be too surprising if the movie headed to the big screen in the US instead, considering that other studios have shifted some of their streaming movies in favor of theatrical releases.

Is There a Trailer for 'Bridget Jones 4'?

With news of the film’s production still fresh off the press, the trailer for Bridget Jones 4 is currently unavailable. Stick around for future updates!

Who Will Star in 'Bridget Jones 4'?

Playing the iconic lead role of Bridget Jones is none other than Zellweger. As a single woman navigating her thirties in London, Bridget finds herself under pressure from her married friends and parents’ constant nagging. To make sure she maintains some of her sanity, she chronicles the ups and downs of her daily life by jotting them down in her diary. Although Bridget proclaims that she’s focusing on her career, she can’t help but wonder what it’s like to have a man by her side, which would only be possible if she starts attracting the right kind of men.

Starring alongside Zellweger is Grant as the devilishly handsome yet dastardly Daniel Cleaver. Earlier in the movie, Daniel is first introduced as Bridget’s super flirtatious boss, only to end up falling in love with her. Although Daniel isn’t physically around in the third Bridget Jones movie, based on the shocking easter egg in the final scene, it looks like audiences will be seeing a lot more of David in the upcoming fourth installment.

Unfortunately, it remains unclear whether Firth would be reprising his role as the awkwardly stiffening yet endearing Mark Darcy. Audiences may remember him as the human-rights lawyer who spent his childhood years playing with his neighbor Bridget, only to drift apart later on in life. As one of London’s most eligible bachelors, it would be impossible for someone of his high stature to even consider dating Bridget. But Mark sees Bridget for more than she thinks she is.

Other stars expected to appear in the fourth Bridget Jones movie are Emma Thompson, who starred as Bridget’s intimidating obstetrician. Leo Woodall, recognized for his performances in The White Lotus Season 2 and Netflix’s One Day, is set to play Bridget’s young love interest. Also on the cast list is Chiwetel Ejiofor, who garnered attention for his role in the Oscar-winning film 12 Years A Slave.

What Is 'Bridget Jones 4' About?

Bridget Jones 4 is reportedly based on Fielding’s book, “Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy” published in Autumn 2013. While the official movie synopsis remains under wraps, interested viewers can check out the book’s synopsis below for a glimpse of what to expect.

“Move over, Bridget Jones’s diary: She’s back, and this time she’s texting and tweeting. Fourteen years after landing Mark Darcy, Bridget’s life has taken her places she never expected. But despite the new challenges of single parenting, online dating, wildly morphing dress sizes, and bafflingly complex remote controls, she is the same irrepressible and endearing soul we all remember—though her talent for embarrassing herself in hilarious ways has become dangerously amplified now that she has 752 Twitter followers. As Bridget navigates head lice epidemics, school-picnic humiliations, and cross-generational sex, she learns that life isn’t over when you start needing reading glasses—and why one should never, ever text while drunk. Studded with witty observations about the perils and absurdities of our times, Mad About the Boy is both outrageously comic and genuinely moving. As we watch her dealing with heartbreaking loss and rediscovering love and joy, Bridget invites us to fall for her all over again.”

The fourth installment of the Bridget Jones franchise is poised to follow Bridget into her fifties. At this point in her life, Bridget has become a widow after the passing of Mark Darcy and a mother to two children. Reflecting the modern times of the novel, Bridget learns to navigate her new life as a single mother in the age of social media - which includes searching for love through dating apps. To top things off, Bridget finds herself flirting with someone 28 years her junior, although someone from her past might just come and shake things up.

While it remains unclear how much of the film’s plot is adapted from the original novel, audiences will likely witness Bridget remaining true to her unhinged, yet entertaining ways, even after all these years.

What Happened in the Previous ‘Bridget Jones’ Movies?

Bridget Jones’s Diary first introduced audiences to the delightfully average Bridget Jones, a thirty-two-year-old woman who smokes too much, drinks too much, and can’t seem to put a filter on her mouth. Approaching the new year with hopes of finding a man of her own, Bridget resolves to take control of her own life for the better. To hold herself accountable, she begins keeping a diary, promising to always tell the complete truth. However, her romantic life ignites into chaos when her boss, Daniel Cleaver (Grant), starts flirting with her at work. To make matters even more complicated, her childhood neighbor and now barrister, Mark Dary (Firth), seems to be popping up everywhere in her life.

The second installment, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, takes place not long after the events of the first movie. Picking up four weeks after Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget and Mark are officially together. However, the relationship isn’t all rainbows and butterflies. Suspicious about Mark’s very attractive intern, Bridget can’t help but let her petty jealousy consume her. As for her professional life, Bridget has been developing a successful television career, becoming the face of the tabloid TV show “Sit Up, Britain”. Just as things are going well for her, Bridget’s former boss Daniel Cleaver decides to join her station, ultimately going on a trip to Thailand together for an assignment gone wrong.

The follow-up movie, Bridget Jones’s Baby, catapults audiences far into the future, featuring a now 43-year-old Bridget. She’s now a television producer, partnered with her anchor friend Miranda (Sarah Solemani), and her career has soared beyond her wildest dreams. There’s just one problem: she’s still single. No longer with Mark Darcy, Bridget’s romantic life has been rather stagnant, though she did have brief sex with Mark after learning of his divorce from his wife, Camilla (Agni Scott). Things take an unexpected turn when Bridget accepts Mirand’s invitation to a music festival, where she may or may not have accidentally slept with a charming stranger named Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey). To make matters even more shocking, Bridget discovers she’s pregnant. But the question is: who’s the father?

Who Is Making 'Bridget Jones 4'?

Fielding, the author behind the Bridget Jones books, dropped the news in 2022 that she was involved in a fourth Bridget Jones film, with Universal Pictures and Working Title on board. Fast forward to April 2024, and pre-production is reportedly in full swing. Filming plans are reported to be already taking shape, with all the necessary groundwork laid out. Despite some initial reservations about its realization, the movie is said to be on its way.