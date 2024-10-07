With films like Notting Hill, Sense and Sensibility, and Music and Lyrics, Hugh Grant cemented his position as our favorite romantic lead. However, with the Bridget Jones franchise, we also got to see him as the antagonist to the romance between Jones, played by Renée Zellweger, and Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth. After skipping 2016’s Bridget Jones’ Baby, the actor will return in the upcoming installment Mad About the Boy. In a recent conversation with Graham Norton (via Indiewire), the actor opened up about his return.

The actor has been taking a variety of roles in the last few years, like, an Oompa-Loompa in Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka, Tony the Tiger in Netflix’s Unfrosted, and a psycho killer in the upcoming Heretic. Nonetheless, fans are excited to see him slipping back into the shoes of Daniel Cleaver. The actor revealed on The Graham Norton Show that when producers approached him, he "felt that what they proposed was fine, but not great.” Adding:

“And I felt that he needed a third dimension. He’s in his 60s now, you can’t just have him smoothing his way down King’s Road eyeing up young girls. Something needs to have happened to him in the interim. So we invented a rather good — I invented a rather good — interim story.”

He further revealed that the script is “extremely funny, it’s very, very sad,” adding that there was "absolutely no role for Daniel Cleaver as far as I could see,” which compelled him to come up with an interim story. It’ll be very interesting to see what Grant has done with his character as Bridget gets back into the dating game in the upcoming movie. “It’s actually a very good and moving script,” Grant said of the adaptation. “And I say this as someone who’s horrid about scripts. This was brilliant.”

Hugh Grant Wrote Scenes For ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’

Image via Universal Pictures

The movie is adapted from Helen Fielding’s novel of the same name and follows Bridget as she navigates life as a 51-year-old single mother and widow. While the movie adds Daniel Cleaver to the roster, he’s not mentioned in the books. Grant previously revealed, "They wanted him in it, and in the end, they’d done something I wasn’t crazy about. So, I wrote some scenes." To his surprise, the filmmakers liked them enough to include them in the final script.

Mad About the Boy opens on Valentine's Day 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates. You can stream the original Bridget Jones's Diary on Max.

Bridget Jones's Diary Bridget, a single woman in her thirties, embarks on a mission to overhaul her life by keeping a diary, where she records her resolutions, romantic entanglements, and professional aspirations. Her love life becomes a rollercoaster as she juggles the attentions of her charming but roguish boss and a seemingly cold but earnest family friend. Amidst comedic blunders and poignant reflections, Bridget’s journey highlights themes of self-discovery and genuine love. The film offers a witty and heartwarming portrayal of personal growth and the complexities of relationships in the contemporary world. Release Date April 13, 2001 Director Sharon Maguire Cast Renée Zellweger , Colin Firth Gemma Jones , Celia Imrie , James Faulkner , Jim Broadbent Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Helen Fielding , Andrew Davies , Richard Curtis Tagline Health Warning: Adopting Bridget's lifestyle could seriously damage your health. Expand

Watch on Max