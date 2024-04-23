The Big Picture Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will delve into Bridget's challenges as she navigates motherhood and the modern dating scene.

Hugh Grant calls the script for the fourth film "funny" and "moving."

Fans can expect a mix of humor and heart in the movie, which will bring back several original stars along with newcomers in undisclosed roles.

The Bridget Jones fandom has been revived ever since the fourth installment in the franchise, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, was announced earlier this month. The movies bring back Renée Zellweger in the titular role, along with Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson reprising their roles. The movie will be directed by Michael Morris, who focuses on continuing the story in modern times with modern problems. While most details are kept tightly under wraps, Grant recently revealed that the movie is very moving and funny.

The upcoming feature will pick up the pieces after the events of Bridget Jones's Baby, which saw Bridget finding her happy ending by marrying Mark (Colin Firth) while Daniel (Grant) is assumed dead in a plane crash. However, it was later revealed that he was alive. Speaking to People, Grant described Mad About the Boy as "very moving as well as funny." He further reveals that the upcoming movie is "partly based on Helen Fielding's experiences of bringing up two children by herself after her husband died. And so Bridget is bringing up two kids and wondering whether she should ever go back to dating," says Grant adding, "It's a very good script."

Who Else Is Behind ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’?

Image Via Universal Pictures

Mad About the Boy finds Bridget Jones, portrayed by Zellweger, in her early fifties, navigating the modern complexities of life and navigating motherhood. Based on Helen Fielding’s book series, the upcoming installment will delve into new dynamics and challenges ahead of Bridget in this stage of her life. It will certainly be fun to see her navigating the modern dating scene. Fans have always been supportive of Bridget and her endless search for love and this time it's going to be no different. It’ll be fascinating to see how Morris has woven the new threads in this story. The script is written by Fielding with Abi Morgan and Dan Mazer.

Along with Zellweger, Grant, and Thompson, the movie also cast newcomers to the franchise, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall, whose character details are currently under wraps. The franchise is well known for its wit, wisdom, and transparency in Bridget’s adventures and misadventures, which makes her one of the most relatable characters in the rom-com genre. Fans will undoubtedly want to turn up for this nostalgic ride.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will arrive on Peacock in the U.S. on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025, and will be simultaneously released in theatres around the world on the same day. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates. Bridget Jones' Diary is available to stream on Max.

Bridget Jones's Diary Release Date April 13, 2001 Director Sharon Maguire Cast Renee Zellweger , Colin Firth Gemma Jones , Celia Imrie , James Faulkner , Jim Broadbent Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Helen Fielding , Andrew Davies , Richard Curtis

Watch on Max