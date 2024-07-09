The Big Picture Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant film scenes for Bridget Jones's fourth installment, Mad About the Boy.

The film follows Bridget navigating single parenthood after her husband's death, based on Helen Fielding's 2013 novel.

Mad About the Boy, set for release on February 14, 2025, features a star-studded cast and marks Grant's return as Daniel Cleaver after 20 years.

She's still perfect, just as she is. Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant were recently spotted filming scenes for the much-anticipated fourth installment of the Bridget Jones series, Mad About the Boy. The heartwarming photo, taken on July 4th in Hampstead, London, captures Grant in a dashing blue suit, driving a red vintage Mercedes sports car, as he kisses Zellweger on the cheek, cradling her head gently.

Mad About the Boy will follow Bridget as she navigates the challenges of single parenthood after the tragic death of her husband, Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth in the previous films. The upcoming film, directed by Michael Morris, is based on Helen Fielding's 2013 novel, Mad About the Boy. This latest chapter in Bridget's story picks up where Bridget Jones's Baby left off in 2016. Fans were left in suspense at the start of the third movie when Daniel Cleaver (Grant) was presumed dead after a plane crash, with his funeral kicking things off. However, a twist at the film's end revealed he had been found alive, setting the stage for his return in the new movie.

Hugh Grant Says 'Mad About The Boy' Is One of the Best Scripts He's Read

In an interview with ET, Hugh Grant expressed his excitement about the film's script, praising it as the best in the series and one of the best he has read in a long time. “It’s based on trying to bring up two children alone, and then [it’s] all mixed up in the Bridget Jones [style] comedy, so it's very sad, as well as very funny,” Grant said. “It has me in tears.”

It also marks Grant's first appearance as Daniel Cleaver in 20 years, following Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, which was released back in 2004. Joining Zellweger and Grant are Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Leo Woodall, while in May, the rest of the cast was bulked out with the addition of Isla Fisher, Nico Parker, Josette Simon, and Leila Farzad. Sarah Solemani, Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson, and James Callis also return as Bridget's best friends, while Gemma Jones and Jim Broadbent will also return as Bridget's parents.

Mark your calendars for February 14, 2025. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will make its debut in movie theaters and on Peacock, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and exclusive content as we count down to the release of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Check out the set images on ET.

Bridget Jones's Diary Bridget, a single woman in her thirties, embarks on a mission to overhaul her life by keeping a diary, where she records her resolutions, romantic entanglements, and professional aspirations. Her love life becomes a rollercoaster as she juggles the attentions of her charming but roguish boss and a seemingly cold but earnest family friend. Amidst comedic blunders and poignant reflections, Bridget’s journey highlights themes of self-discovery and genuine love. The film offers a witty and heartwarming portrayal of personal growth and the complexities of relationships in the contemporary world. Release Date April 13, 2001 Director Sharon Maguire Cast Renée Zellweger , Colin Firth Gemma Jones , Celia Imrie , James Faulkner , Jim Broadbent Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Helen Fielding , Andrew Davies , Richard Curtis Expand

