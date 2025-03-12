At a time when most big-budget franchises seem to be targeted at male audiences, the Bridget Jones series is an anomaly, aimed at the underserved female demographic. The franchise is now nearly a quarter-century old, and is on the verge of passing a humongous global box office milestone thanks to its latest installment, the very well-received Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. During the last 25 years, the central character has established itself as a cultural icon in the United Kingdom, and has sustained star Renée Zellweger's career through drastic peaks and valleys.

The fourth film in the series has so far generated over $110 million globally — it's a number that would've been much higher had the movie been released theatrically in the United States. But Universal made the somewhat controversial decision to debut it directly on the Peacock streaming service on Valentine's Day. The three previous installments in the franchise had generated around $140 million in North America, albeit with declining box office collections. That being said, the fourth film has pushed the franchise's total global box office haul past the $850 million mark. Who knows, it might've even hit the $1 billion mark by now had Bridget Jones 4 been released in theaters domestically.

By comparison, the first film in the series — director Sharon Maguire's Bridget Jones's Baby — made over $280 million worldwide, including re-release revenue. The movie was released in 2001, and earned Zellweger an Oscar nomination for her performance. Released in 2004, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason is considered the worst film of the series; it's the only one with a "rotten" rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Beeban Kidron, the movie made over $265 million worldwide, while the third film, Bridget Jones's Baby, made over $210 million worldwide in 2016. Needless to say, every installment has been incredibly successful in the U.K.

'Bridget Jones 4' Brings Back Fan-Favorite Characters