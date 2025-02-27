The romantic comedy genre has largely been relegated to streaming in the post-pandemic era, with only a handful of theatrical films truly breaking out. While some have criticized this switch, the popularity of the genre at home can't be understated. But the latest installment in the long-running Bridget Jones series — Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy — appears to be arguing on behalf of both sides in this debate. The movie has been performing splendidly in over 70 countries worldwide, but was released directly on the Peacock streaming service domestically. Thanks to the film's overseas performance, however, the Bridget Jones franchise has passed a notable global box office milestone.

Directed by Michael Morris and featuring returning star Renée Zellweger in the central role, Bridget Jones 4 has grossed nearly $75 million internationally, which is enough to send the franchise's cumulative global haul past the $800 million mark. The Bridget Jones movies have now grossed more globally than the four Fantastic Four movies, and also the three Annabelle films. Very soon, the series will overtake the Halloween and Paranormal Activity franchises as well, following which it will pass the $900 million mark worldwide.

The series' highest-grossing installment remains the first, Bridget Jones's Diary. Released in 2001 and directed by Sharon Maguire, the movie has earned over $300 million globally, including re-release revenue. Zellweger earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the film, which has developed a cult following over the years. Released in 2004, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason is largely considered to be the weakest of the lot. Directed by Beeban Kidron, the movie made over $260 million worldwide, despite poor reviews. Maguire returned to direct the third installment, Bridget Jones's Baby, which was released to mostly positive reactions in 2016. The movie ended up grossing over $210 million globally. Bridget Jones 4 is the best-reviewed entry in the franchise, with a "fresh" 88% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Audiences Around the World Have Grown Up with Bridget Jones