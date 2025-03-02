There has been a debate over whether Universal made the correct decision in releasing Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy directly on the Peacock streaming service domestically. Sure, the character is a British icon, but she must have her share of fans in North America as well. Even Paddington in Peru was able to pass the $30 million mark domestically despite falling roughly in the same category as Bridget Jones in terms of stateside cultural relevance. Nevertheless, despite not getting a domestic release, Bridget Jones 4 seems to be doing just fine in overseas markets.

The movie has now made $90 million internationally, of which over $45 million has come from the United Kingdom. In total, the venerable franchise has grossed around $900 million worldwide. Each of the three previous installments was a hit. Released in 2001, Bridget Jones's Diary made over $300 million worldwide, including re-release revenue. It also earned star Renée Zellweger an Academy Award nomination. In 2004, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason made over $260 million globally, while 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby grossed over $200 million worldwide.

Over the course of its run, the franchise has seen declining returns domestically, which is perhaps what influenced Universal's decision to debut it on Peacock around Valentine's Day. That being said, the three previous films made a combined total of over $130 million in stateside theaters, with the first installment leading the pack. Interestingly, Bridget Jones 4 is Zellweger's first film since her second Oscar win for her performance as Judy Garland in the biopic Judy, released in 2019.

The Rom-Com Is Making a Theatrical Comeback