Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) has always been the people’s hero, as her charming relatability has brought audiences back for decades. However, what makes the franchise so captivating is the way the audience has grown up with Bridget and see themselves reflected in her exploits. The first two movies saw her dealing with singledom in her 30s, while the third explored the societal expectation of becoming a mother for Bridget in her early 40s. The newest addition to the series, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, takes an unexpected turn, with the tragic death of Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) leaving Bridget single again. The movie chooses to split its focus between Bridget dealing with her grief and rekindling her enthusiasm for love, with one of her romantic interests being Roxster (Leo Woodall) who is significantly younger than her.

What is the Age Difference Between Bridget Jones and Roxster?

At its core, the Bridget Jones franchise is the titular character’s love life. The end of Bridget Jones’s Baby was a monumental moment for the heroine, as it saw her finally break free of her perceived eternal singledom and marry Mark Darcy. She also became a mother, and the movie’s overarching message is that age shouldn’t hold you back. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy emphasizes this point even further, as Bridget learns to live again, following her dad’s advice (Jim Broadbent). This includes Bridget exploring the minefield of online dating and eventually forming a connection with park ranger Roxster.

The pair have a significant age gap, which is a prominent talking point in the movie. Roxster is a late-in-life student at 29 years old. On their first official date, he explains to Bridget that he is attracted to older women as he feels they have more wisdom and life experience, jokingly placing Bridget’s age at 35. Although her age is never disclosed in the movie, based on the timeline of the franchise, Bridget is in her early 50s during the fourth movie. This makes their on-screen age gap between 21 and 25 years. However, their real life age gap is even bigger. Woodall was only 27 during the movie’s filming compared to Zellweger, who was 55, making their real life age gap around 27 years.

The Age Gap in ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ is Equally Healthy and Problematic