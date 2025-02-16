Even though the three previous installments in the long-running Bridget Jones franchise have grossed a combined total of nearly $140 million domestically, the series' fourth film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, debuted directly on Peacock in the United States. While American fans won't be able to enjoy the movie on the big screen, international audiences turned out in large numbers to check it out over the Valentine's Day weekend. Bridget Jones 4 grossed over $35 million from overseas markets, with over $14 million of that total coming from the United Kingdom.

The movie made more in the U.K. this weekend than Captain America: Brave New World, which generated an estimated $180 million worldwide in the first three days of its release. Bridget Jones 4 was produced on a reported budget of $50 million, and features returning star Renée Zellweger in the titular role. Zellweger is synonymous with the character, which she began playing in 2001, in Bridget Jones's Diary. And even though she works infrequently now, she's a two-time Oscar winner, with her latest win coming just a few years ago, for her performance in the biopic Judy.

She's joined in Bridget Jones 4 by returning stars Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, who are joined by Chiwetel Ejiofor and One Day breakout Leo Woodall. The plot follows Bridget developing a connection with a much younger man, played by Woodall, and also her son's teacher, played by Ejiofor. Bridget Jones 4 has earned the best reviews of the franchise, according to aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds a "fresh" 86% score. In her review, Collider's Emma Kiely, however, wrote that the movie is "devoid of all the natural, irreverent humor of the early movies, focusing on being idyllic fanfiction for middle-aged women who dream in their London townhouses of having a fling with a toyboy."

The 'Bridget Jones' Movies Have Grossed Nearly $800 Million Worldwide