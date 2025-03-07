Bridget Jones fever is back on, baby! While the titular character might be Mad About the Boy, it seems the world is mad about the next chapter in the life of Renée Zellweger’s titular character, as the franchise’s newest movie, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, has officially crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office. The final tally on Wednesday, March 5, saw the rom-com nail down $101.3 million, chugging along for its next big box office win. The financial success proves that fans were more than ready for another Bridget Jones movie, nearly a decade since the last hit theaters. In the United States, audiences flocked to Peacock to stream the movie, with the rest of the world receiving a cinematic release thanks to Universal.

Those across the pond have lost their minds over the film, holding down the number one spot as it continues to rake in cash left and right in the UK and Ireland, earning $47.6 million by the end of Wednesday. Meanwhile, the movie hasn’t even arrived in Japan or Korea quite yet, with their openings set for April 11 and April 16, respectively, meaning more cash is on the way for the Universal and Working Title-backed production. Speaking of Working Title, Mad About the Boy’s cash grab has earned it the bragging rights of being the studio’s biggest earner post-pandemic, and their fourth overall hauler of all time.

A quick look at how those numbers are falling into place at the worldwide box office sees the Zellweger-led movie earning $47.6 million in the UK, $8 million in Australia, $6.5 million in France, and $4.5 million in both the Netherlands and Poland.

Where Do We Meet Up With Bridget Jones In ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’?