Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) is all grown up in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Gone are the days of nitpicking flaws and questionable choices. Now widowed with two children, Bridget has had her fair share of experiences and lessons that’ll last her lifetime. But it seems like the universe isn’t done with teaching her a couple of lessons. Officially single on the technicality of her husband’s death (a.k.a. Colin Firth’s Mark Darcy), Bridget is encouraged to get back into the dating ring once again. Last time everyone checked, Bridget was prone to making interesting decisions when it came to love. But with her softened parents, her close friends, and even her former lover Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), she’s taking risks once again.

This time around, Bridget is torn between the enthusiastic 29-year-old Roxter (Leo Woodall) whom she met online, and her children’s science teacher, Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Outside the film’s romantic premise, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy redefines what it means to be a mum in modern times, juggling between parental duties and a fledgling career, all while finding time to fulfill her personal wishes. If there’s anything about Bridget, things are bound to get adorably awkward. With the film’s premiere around the corner, check out the cast and character guide for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Renée Zellweger

Bridget Jones

Zellweger stars as Bridget Jones, the titular character that holds the Bridget Jones universe together. When audiences first saw Bridget in the first film, they saw a chain-smoking, weight-obsessed woman spending her New Year’s sad and alone. But through the power of journaling (hence, Bridget Jones's Diary), she starts holding herself accountable by transforming into the proper adult she’s supposed to be. Of course, growing up is easier said than done. And with two men constantly in her orbit, Bridget is prone to make some problematic choices. Bridget has become much more mature and wiser in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, but just like her 32-year-old self, Bridget still has much to learn about life.

Zellweger previously portrayed Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago, which earned her countless nominations for the Academy Award for Best Actress. She would clinch an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her role in the war film Cold Mountain and earned her second Academy Award for starring as Judy Garland in the biopic Judy. Most recently, Zellweger starred in the Netflix series What/If and NBC's The Thing About Pam.

Hugh Grant

Daniel Cleaver

Grant stars as Daniel Cleaver, the devilish womanizer at work who Bridget's secret has the hots for. In today’s world, Daniel would be considered a complete HR violation. But in the world of Bridget Jones, Daniel’s the sexy sleaze who switches between women like cards. Bold and brazen, Daniel’s “desperate romantic agenda” is just as intoxicating as it is toxic, which Bridget can’t help but fall for. By Bridget Jones's Baby, Daniel is presumed to be dead in a plane accident, but as the third film’s ending shows, the playboy is far from dead and continues to spring into Bridget’s life even at his older age.

A rising star since his youth, Grant made a name for himself for playing charming, romantic leads in movies like Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, and Music and Lyrics. The actor broke out from the typecast curse by taking on a variety of projects, ranging from Florence Foster Jenkins, Paddington 2, to The Gentleman and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. In television, Grant was nominated twice for a Primetime Emmy for his role as the controversial Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal. Most recently, Grant starred as the sinister Mr. Reed in A24’s religious-horror film Heretic.

Colin Firth

Mark Darcy

Firth stars as Mark Darcy, the upper-class, Cambridge-educated, boy-next-door who eventually becomes Bridget’s husband until his passing. By trade, Mark worked as a successful barrister who specialized in human rights issues. Outside of the court, Mark comes across as cold, and awkward, and mostly keeps to himself. But throughout the Bridget Jones franchise, Mark countlessly shows how much the zany Bridget means to him. In all his seriousness, Mark wholeheartedly loved Bridget and all her perceived imperfections.

A household name in the “Brit Pack” of the ‘80s, Firth took the world by storm with his role as Mr. Darcy in the 1995 television adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, followed by his roles in Love Actually and Mamma Mia!. Firth would go on to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as the stuttering King George VI in the historical drama The King’s Speech. His notable recent works include playing secret agent Harry Hart in the Kingsman franchise, starring alongside leading man Taron Egerton, and Peacock’s Lockerbie: A Search for Truth.

Emma Thompson

Doctor Rawlings

Emma Thompson stars as Doctor Rawlings, a gynecologist and confidant who helps Bridget find herself and get back into the dating world. Thompson’s acting roots stem from her time in the comedy sketch series Alfresco. She’d later move towards theater by starring in the West End revival of the musical “Me and My Girl”, followed by her television breakthrough in Tutti Frutti and Fortunes of War — earning the actress the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress in both series. Thompson’s force is undeniable in the film as well, winning the BAFTA Award and the Academy Award for Best Actress for her work on Howards End. Her awards sweep continues with her portrayal in The Remains of the Day, In the Name of the Father, and Sense and Sensibility. Thompson is set to star in the brand-new queer drama Hear Me Roar.

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Mr. Wallaker

Ejiofor stars as Mr. Wallaker, a teacher at Bridget’s children’s school whose smile alone is enough to make her swoon and blush. The decorated actor made headlines for his portrayal of Solomon Northup in 12 Years a Slave, which earned Ejiofor the BAFTA Award for Best Actor and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor. His other projects include Love Actually, Salt, and his titular role as Karl Mordo in Marvel’s Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ejiofor made a name for himself on television for his role as a jazz band leader in BBC Two’s Dancing on the Edge, earning the actor a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Leo Woodall

Roxster

Woodall stars as Roxter, one of Bridget’s love interests who’s quick with his wit and is not afraid to be upfront with Bridget. The actor made waves by starring in Season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus. He’d go on to break hearts and cause audiences to cry thanks to his role as Dexter Mayhew in Netflix’s One Day. Woodall currently stars in a leading role on Apple TV+’s thriller series Prime Target.

Jim Broadbent

Colin Jones

Jim Broadbent stars as Colin Jones, the slightly meek father of Bridget. Broadbent starred as Jon Bayley in the film John Bayley, which earned the actor an Academy Award for his supporting role. His awards streak would continue with his work on Moulin Rouge!, to which he received the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Outside of film, Broadbent starred as Roy Slater in the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses, and Archmaester Ebrose in Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Gemma Jones

Pamela Jones

Gemma Jones stars as Pamela Jones, the overbearing yet endearing mother of Bridget. Jones’s film career includes Sense and Sensibility, the Harry Potter series, and Ammonite. In television, Jones won the 2015 BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the BBC television film Marvellous.

Isla Fisher

Rebecca

Isla Fisher stars as Rebecca, Bridget’s new neighbor in town. Originally from Down Under, Fisher first got her start in Hollywood in the 2002 Scooby-Doo film. She’d later make her breakthrough in the American movie scene with her role as Gloria Cleary in Wedding Crashers, starring alongside Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn. Fisher is best known for playing the death-defying escape artist Henley Reeves in the Now You See Me franchise — the highly anticipated third installment is expected to be released on November 14, 2025.

Nico Parker

Chloe

Nico Parker stars as Chloe, the babysitter of Bridget’s children. Parker had her start in movies with her leading role in Dumbo. On television, Parker starred as Sarah Miller in Season 1 of HBO’s The Last of Us.

Leila Farzad

Nicolette

Leila Farzad stars as Nicolette. Before Bridget Jones, Farzad starred as Naomi Jones in I Hate Suzie. The role would later on earn Farzad a British Academy Television Award nomination.

Sarah Solemani

Miranda

Sarah Solemani stars as Miranda, an anchorwoman at Hard News and a co-worker/friend Bridget could count on. Solemani gained prominence for her portrayal of Becky in Him & Her — the show would go on to win the BAFTAs. Solemani also appeared in projects like Bad Education and The Wrong Man.

Sally Phillips

Sharon "Shazzer"

Sally Phillips stars as Sharon “Shazzer”, one of Bridget’s friends. A comedian by roots, Phillips started her career in entertainment as a writer for the sketch comedy series Smack the Pony. She’s then extended her acting abilities through roles in Jam & Jerusalem, Zapped, and played Mrs Bennet in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

Shirley Henderson

Jude

Shirley Henderson stars as Jude, one of Bridget’s closest companions in her inner circle. Outside of the Bridget Jones movies, Henderson famously portrayed Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. On television, the actress took on the role of Isobel Sutherland in BBC’s Hamish Macbeth and Claire Salter in Southcliffe — the latter earned her a BAFTA nomination.

James Callis

Tom