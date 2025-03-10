There can be no doubt that an audience still exists for the Bridget Jones franchise, considering how well the latest installment — Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy — has done theatrically. This past week, the movie passed the $100 million mark at the international box office, despite not having received a theatrical release in domestic theaters. In the United States, Bridget Jones 4 debuted on the Peacock streaming service instead, where it no doubt drew strong viewership. But this doesn’t mask the fact that questions have been raised about Universal’s decision to deny it a theatrical exhibition stateside.

This weekend, the film's international box office haul passed the $110 million mark. Of this total, the majority came from the United Kingdom, where Bridget Jones remains a cultural icon. The movie has generated over $50 million in the U.K. so far, despite competition from Captain America: Brave New World, which it handily out-performed. It’s a good thing that Paddington in Peru was released months ago in the U.K. Based on another iconic piece of local pop culture, Paddington 3 is approaching the $200 million mark worldwide, but unlike Bridget Jones 4, the movie was released theatrically in North America.

The Bridget Jones franchise has generated over $800 million globally, having begun over two decades ago. Each film stars two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger in the titular role; in fact, Bridget Jones 4 is her first film since her second Oscar win in 2018, for her performance in the biopic Judy. Zellweger also earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the first Bridget Jones movie, Bridget Jones’s Diary, which grossed over $330 million globally, including re-release revenue.

'Bridget Jones 4' Opened to Franchise-Best Reviews