The jury's still out on whether releasing Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy on the Peacock streaming service was a wise move on Universal's part. But the romantic comedy is doing rather well at the international box office, where it received a theatrical release in over 70 countries. Bridget Jones 4 is pacing ahead of romantic films such as Anyone But You and Ticket to Paradise, but is destined to remain the lowest-grossing installment of the franchise only because it didn't get a theatrical release domestically. The three previous installments have grossed a combined total of around $140 million domestically, although, admittedly, the revenues have been declining.

Bridget Jones 4 has now hit the $120 million mark worldwide, against a reported production budget of $50 million. The movie has also grossed over $50 million in the United Kingdom alone; the character is a cultural icon in the U.K. despite being played on screen by American star Renée Zellweger. What makes the film's direct-to-digital release in North America all the more strange is the fact that it's Zellweger's first film since her second Academy Award win in 2019, for her leading performance in the Judy Garland biopic Judy. Zellweger also earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the first Bridget Jones film, Bridget Jones's Diary.

Released in 2001, the movie made over $280 million worldwide, of which more than $75 million came from domestic theaters. A sequel, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, was released to poor reviews in 2004, grossing over $260 million worldwide. Bridget Jones's Baby was released to mostly positive reviews in 2016, grossing over $210 million worldwide. Combined with the fourth film's revenue so far, the four-film-old franchise has made a total of over $850 million worldwide, against a combined budget of over $150 million.

Only One Installment in the Franchise Has Received Poor Reviews