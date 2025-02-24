Having debuted nearly a quarter-century ago, Bridget Jones has emerged as one of the most enduring film franchises of recent times. The recently released fourth installment — Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy — is continuing the character's legacy by also targeting a new generation of audiences. Starring Renée Zellweger, the movie is playing in over 70 countries across the globe, but for some reason, was released directly on the Peacock streaming service in the United States. Granted, the character is more popular in Europe than she is in the United States, but the three previous Bridget Jones films have grossed over $130 million domestically.

Nevertheless, Bridget Jones 4 is making the most of its theatrical release, and this weekend, the movie passed the $70 million mark internationally. Of this total, nearly $35 million has come from the United Kingdom, where the film out-performed Captain America: Brave New World two weekends in a row. Bridget Jones 4 is pacing ahead of all three of its predecessors, as well the George Clooney and Julia Roberts film Ticket to Paradise. It's currently performing at par with last year's It Ends with Us, which made $350 million worldwide.

The first Bridget Jones film, Bridget Jones's Diary, was released in 2001. The movie has made $334 million worldwide, including re-release revenue. Released in 2004, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason grossed over $260 million globally, while 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby made over $210 million worldwide. Combined, the four films in the Bridget Jones franchise have grossed nearly $900 million worldwide. The third installment was released three years before the biopic Judy, for which Zellweger won her second Oscar.

'Bridget Jones 4' Has Received Excellent Reviews