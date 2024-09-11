Hello, mummy. It's time to get out your "absolutely enormous pants" as Hugh Grant is returning to one of his most iconic roles, Daniel Cleaver, for the upcoming Bridget Jones sequel, Mad About the Boy, which is set to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day. Known for portraying the charming yet rakish character in Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) and its sequel, The Edge of Reason (2004), Grant’s portrayal of Cleaver has left an indelible mark on romantic comedies. While he skipped out on Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016), Grant is now set to return to the beloved franchise — though not without some creative input of his own.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Grant reflected on how Cleaver was a pivotal character for him, both professionally and personally. Playing the womanizing Daniel Cleaver gave Grant a role that allowed him to move beyond his typecast image of the bumbling, awkward romantic lead. “There are people in my life who have always said, ‘Oh, that’s much more like the real Hugh,’” he admitted.

However, Grant wasn’t initially on board for this new installment. When approached about reprising his role for Mad About the Boy, he felt the script left little room for his character. “Really there’s no part for Daniel Cleaver in it at all,” he explained. He wasn’t thrilled about how his character was being written back into the story, leading him to take a more hands-on approach. "They wanted him in it, and in the end, they’d done something I wasn’t crazy about. So, I wrote some scenes,” Grant revealed, and to his surprise, the filmmakers liked his contributions enough to include them in the final script.

Hugh Grant Believes 'Mad About the Boy' Is "Absolutely" The Best Bridget Jones Story

Grant’s return to the Bridget Jones world, albeit in a smaller role, is one he feels proud of. Despite only doing a week’s worth of work for the film, he expressed excitement about the project, describing it as the best of the Bridget Jones stories. He explained:

“It’s absolutely the best [Bridget Jones book], and I think the movie is very funny and very, very moving. I’m not in a lot, I did a week’s work, that’s it."

Although his role may be limited, he believes the film will leave a significant emotional impact on audiences. “When you see the film, you’ll be very moved,” Grant assured fans. For those who might have thought Cleaver had met a fatal end after his plane crash in Bridget Jones’s Baby, rest assured, he’s alive and back for more chaos.

Mad About the Boy opens on Valentine's Day 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates. You can stream the original Bridget Jones's Diary on Max.

Bridget Jones's Diary Bridget, a single woman in her thirties, embarks on a mission to overhaul her life by keeping a diary, where she records her resolutions, romantic entanglements, and professional aspirations. Her love life becomes a rollercoaster as she juggles the attentions of her charming but roguish boss and a seemingly cold but earnest family friend. Amidst comedic blunders and poignant reflections, Bridget’s journey highlights themes of self-discovery and genuine love. The film offers a witty and heartwarming portrayal of personal growth and the complexities of relationships in the contemporary world. Release Date April 13, 2001 Director Sharon Maguire Cast Renée Zellweger , Colin Firth Gemma Jones , Celia Imrie , James Faulkner , Jim Broadbent Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Helen Fielding , Andrew Davies , Richard Curtis Expand

