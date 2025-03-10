Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy might be the least beloved of the Bridget Jones saga, with some critiquing Renée Zellweger's performance as the titular character and others having issues with the meandering plot structure, as I found it to be less engaging than I would have hoped when watching it. However, there is one aspect of the film that no one is critiquing heavily: Hugh Grant's performance. When watching any Bridget Jones film, and particularly Mad About the Boy, it is remarkable how much we are drawn to Hugh Grant’s sleazy womanizer, Daniel.

On the surface, everyone should hate this character. He is rude and lacks boundaries when dealing with pretty much everyone, but particularly women. Yet, despite his lines about “naughty nuns” and how it was an “overreaction” that he cheated on a woman with her sister, we still love him and fear for him when he is in hospital with a heart condition, but why? I argue this is because of a mixture of things. Grant’s jolly delivery, the undercurrent of insecurity within the character, and the form of meta-comfort we get from Grant being on-screen, no matter what he’s doing, are due to his past roles and almost omnipresent career on our screens, particularly for a Brit like me.

Hugh Grant’s Cheeky Delivery Stops Daniel From Being Too Obligatory in ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'

When Grant calls Bridget a “very naughty nun” after babysitting her kids for the evening or talks about how he’ll give her incredible orgasms while on the phone at a poetry reading, Zellweger's giggle and Grant’s wry smile coupled with a head tilt let the audience into the joke, where it isn’t sinister but genuinely meant to be over the top so that you laugh. The fact he tells everyone else at the reading he is really on the phone with his mother makes us entertained by how far Grant's character will go in his dirty talk, knowing that he will eventually realize just how bad it sounds to everyone around him, yet the confidence with which he plays it off enamors us with this character who seems to have no social anxiety whatsoever. If anything, rather than being appalled, we wish we could be self-assured like this man, though perhaps with a little more decorum.

Hugh Grant’s Daniel Stays Sympathetic by Revealing His Deep Regrets

Image via Universal Pictures

Now, for some, Hugh Grant's character, Daniel, might be just on the edge of going too far. After all, not everyone would be impressed that he told Jones' son about women with big... hair. However, Daniel holds an insecurity that cuts through his sexual sleaze and shows us a more complex side to this seemingly one-note character. When he is in the hospital following a health scare surrounding his heart, he laments his lack of “kin,” hinting that his life of being a bachelor has not given him the fulfillment he was searching for.

Furthermore, we see that what he truly values are his moments with Bridget, mentioning how she is in many of his favorite life moments, and being genuinely kind to her when she needs that bit of validation as she struggles with her own self-worth. The fact he doesn't completely drop this attitude towards sex, almost getting undressed when the nurse comes in, means that we feel the sense of regret that Daniel just expressed because we see that he can’t be anything more than he is. Sadly, it is second nature for him at this point. However, we love to see him prove himself wrong when he does make genuine connections, like with his son at the end of the film, as it proves to us that anyone can change. All they need is the desire to do so.

Hugh Grant Is Almost Singular in His Presence on Our Screens From ‘Notting Hill’ to ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'