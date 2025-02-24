Did you hear there is a new Bridget Jones movie out? While even asking that sounds stupid given the franchise's 20 years of success, there's a reason you could've missed the fourth installment: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premiered exclusively on Peacock. It is unclear why Universal decided to forgo a US theatrical release, especially considering it was released in theaters internationally — already hitting $73 million after its second weekend. Perhaps it is because Peacock is only available in the US or Universal feared turnout would be worse than the previous Bridget Jones installment, which grossed a mere $25 million in the US, but $187 million internationally. There hasn't been much comment on the matter apart from the book series's author, Helen Fielding, telling Variety that she "completely respect[s] what Universal decided to do," and "people watch Bridget — all three movies are still streaming — so they will watch this one at home. It’s a good movie to watch on the sofa, I think." With all due respect to Ms. Fielding, Universal should have treated Bridget better.

The Time is Right for 'Bridget Jones' Nostalgia and Its Stars

Image via Universal Pictures

It is easy to fault Hollywood for mining old movies and cashing in on nostalgia for an easy hit... but when it works, it works. Last year, Twisters and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice were huge box office successes despite being sequels to movies that were 28 and 36 years old, respectively. Audiences like familiarity, but too much of the same thing only goes so far. Audiences were ready for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which became a hit, but two and a half years later, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire failed to surpass Afterlife 's numbers despite coming out when more people were going to theaters. There hasn't been a Bridget Jones movie since 2016, so it's not unreasonable to think audiences might want to check in on one of their favorite Brits. Not only is the character familiar, but this movie stars actors audiences still adore.

The last movie Renée Zellweger starred in won her the Academy Award for Best Actress. Zellweger may be more selective with her projects, but if her Oscar win proved anything, it's that in the right role, audiences will still pay attention when she stars in a movie. While the power of movie stars is fading, there are some people who have maintained a name that will always attract an audience. Zellweger is not unlike Demi Moore, who might win an Oscar for her first major role in years. They're like long-distance friends: you may not see them for a while, but when you do, it's like no time has passed.

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy also benefits from another movie star: Hugh Grant! Grant has been on a roll since charming the entire planet as Phoenix Buchanan in Paddington 2. He has continued stealing the show with supporting roles in films like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Wonka, not to mention a delightfully surprising appearance in Glass Onion! He also just received major critical acclaim and some awards attention for last fall's Heretic. One would think a studio would want to coast off these two legitimate stars at new heights to open their next film, but bolstering a US-only streaming service was clearly more important. It's a shame because Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy would directly appeal to an underserved audience: women.

News Flash: Women Like to See Movies Too!