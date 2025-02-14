Bridget Jones came and Bridget Jones conquered fans’ hearts. The first reactions to the latest installment in the franchise, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, are out and, as expected, she has managed to tug at our hearts once again with a compelling story and some great performances. In times when a lot of old franchises are being revived, Renée Zellweger led film has proven to be the right kind of nostalgic ride.

And the love for the character and her world is evident in its Rotten Tomatoes rating. The movie has garnered an 83 percent rating on the review aggregator while the audience score is yet to be determined. This puts the latest film as the highest-rated feature in the franchise. The original movie has a 79 percent score, followed by 27 percent for its sequel The Edge of Reason, and a 78 percent for Bridget Jones’ Baby. Now it remains to be seen whether fans rate it as high or not.

What To Expect From ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’

In the upcoming movie, Bridget Jones will be seen looking to find the next Mr. Right. However, compared with previous films, she won't be as willing to dive back into the dating pool as she'll be burdened by grief following the tragic demise of her husband. Leo Woodall, who will play Bridget’s romantic interest, previously revealed that the singular dynamic of Bridget dealing with grief makes Mad About the Boy different from other Bridget Jones films. Woodall, who is one of the new actors added to the franchise's final film, shared how much of a difference to expect, saying:

"A lot of the same, in terms of it having its joyous, funny, quirky Bridget. But this one really also packs a punch because she's going through grief, and she does it so beautifully. And whilst being a cozy, funny sort of rom-com, it's also incredibly heartfelt and very moving."

The movie has an illustrious cast bringing back some familiar faces and some new ones as well, including Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver, Emma Thompson as Doctor Rawlings, Chiwetel Ejiofor as a teacher at Bridget's children's school, Mr. Wallaker, Colin Firth as Mark Darcy, Jim Broadbent as Bridget's father Colin Jones, Gemma Jones as Bridget's mother Pamela Jones, and Isla Fisher as Bridget's new neighbor Rebecca. Further rounding off the cast are Josette Simon as Talitha Nico Parker as Bridget's children's babysitter Chloe, Leila Farzad as Nicolette, Sarah Solemani as Miranda, and many more.

Mad About the Boy opens on Valentine's Day, February 14. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.