The quirky misadventures of one of the rom-coms most loved characters will receive its conclusion this Valentine's Day with Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. Since stealing our hearts with her infectious personality in the first film, Bridget Jones's Diary, audiences have watched Bridget (Renée Zellweger) evolve through the years, one romantic adventure at a time. In the upcoming film, which marks the fourth and possibly final movie in the franchise, Bridget Jones, ever the romantic, will be seen looking to find the next Mr. Right. However, compared with previous films, she won't be as willing to dive back into the dating pool as she'll be burdened by grief following the tragic demise of her husband.

Given that premise, Mad About the Boy will feature a slight tonal shift from the lighthearted feel of past films. Its signature quirky feel is still to be expected as teased by actor Leo Woodall, but the singular dynamic of Bridget dealing with grief makes Mad About the Boy different from other Bridget Jones films. Woodall, who is one of the new actors added to the franchise's final film, recently shared with ScreenRant how much of a difference to expect, saying:

"A lot of the same, in terms of it having its joyous, funny, quirky Bridget. But this one really also packs a punch because she's going through grief, and she does it so beautifully. And whilst being a cozy, funny sort of rom-com, it's also incredibly heartfelt and very moving."

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' Will Tell A Poignant Story

Close

The last time we saw Bridget Jones, she was living in her happily ever after. The character married the charming Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) in the third film, Bridget Jones's Baby, and per the title, also became a new mom to a baby boy. Sadly, by the next chapter, Mad About the Boy, Bridget will again be without a partner after tragically losing her husband Mark, who died in a plane crash en route to a humanitarian assignment in Sudan. Now in her early fifties, Bridget will be forced to navigate the modern complexities of life, especially the dating pool which her friends have encouraged her to sign up for in a bid to find love again.

Woodall plays Roxster, one of Bridge's love interests, a 29-year-old eligible bachelor with whom she's matched with on Tinder. Also wooing her is her son's school teacher, Mr. Wallaker, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who's also featuring for the first time in the franchise. Other familiar faces from the franchise will also return, including Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver. Woodall's words echo Grant's previous comments on the film, where he described it as “extremely funny," and" very, very sad,” describing the script as “actually very good and moving."

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premiers on Peacock on February 13 ahead of a worldwide theatrical release on Valentine's Day.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Release Date February 13, 2025 Director Michael Morris Cast Renée Zellweger , Hugh Grant , Emma Thompson , Chiwetel Ejiofor , Leo Woodall Main Genre Comedy Writers Helen Fielding Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Expand

Watch on Peacock