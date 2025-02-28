Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy may not have played on a single screen in theaters in the U.S., but that hasn’t stopped it from raking in the cash at the box office on its way to becoming one of the biggest movies of the year thus far. Currently sitting at a worldwide box office total of $66 million, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is the third-highest-grossing movie of the year, behind only Dog Man at $105 million and Captain America: Brave New World at $295 million. Every penny of this $66 million total comes from international earnings, and if Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy had also premiered in U.S. theaters, it could have easily already passed $100 million globally.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy has earned more at the box office than plenty of movies premiering both in the United States and overseas, including Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the action thriller starring Gerard Butler that got off to a hot start then sputtered quickly, finishing its run with $56 million. Taking the fifth spot at the box office thus far this year is a movie with a story opposite of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy; One of Them Days, the buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA, has grossed $46 million globally, all of which coming from domestic markets as the film has yet to premiere overseas. Other movies that have been major box office contenders this year are Flight Risk ($41 million), the aviation thriller starring Mark Wahlberg, and Companion ($34 million), the slasher horror film starring Jack Quaid.

Who Stars in ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’?