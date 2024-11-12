This was a pretty good year for Bridget Jones fans. Throughout 2024, we received regular updates about the new installment Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, and today Peacock decided to finally unveil the first trailer for the last installment of the rom-com franchise. The movie features returning cast members Renée Zellweger (The Thing About Pam) and Hugh Grant (Heretic), and the story centers around Bridget's life after the death of the charming Darcy (Colin Firth). Now a widower and a mother of two, Bridget is stimulated by her friends to create a profile on Tinder and reactivate her sex life. The new installment is set to premiere on February 13, 2025.

The trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy easily recaptures the lighthearted spirit of the previous installments. After another hiatus — it's been eight years since the last movie — Zellweger steps back into the shoes of her career-defining role. She still has unfinished business with Daniel Cleaver (Grant), but her world is about to turn upside down when she matches on Tinder with a dreamy and enthusiastic 29-year-old man. Could she have found new love or will this just be an adventure? We'll have to wait until February to find out.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is once again based on a novel by author Helen Fielding, and the author herself penned the screenplay, with contributions by Emmy winner Abi Morgan (Netflix's Eric) and two-time Oscar nominee Dan Mazer (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm). So far, there are no new novels in the Bridget Jones series, and Peacock suggests in the trailer that this will be the last outing of one of the romcom world's most famous characters.

'Bridget Jones' Is Ready To Take The World by Storm Once Again

Bridget Jones is one of the most profitable rom-com franchises in the world. The previous three installments earned over 800 million worldwide. They have also been fairly well-received by critics: the first movie boasts an 80% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes and the third one got a 78% score. Only Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason had a poor reception, with 26%.

Aside from Zellweger and Grant, the star-studded cast of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy also features Emma Thompson (Good Luck, Leo Grande), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange), Isla Fisher (Now You See Me 3), Leo Woodall (The White Lotus), Jim Broadbent (Harry Potter film series), Celia Imrie (The Diplomat), James Callis (Slow Horses), Nico Parker (The Last of Us) and Gemma Jones (Disclaimer). The new installment is directed by Michael Morris, who previously directed episodes from high-profile series like Better Call Saul, 13 Reasons Why and movies like To Leslie.

Peacock premieres Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy exclusively in the U.S. on February 13, 2025. It will also be released in international theaters beginning February 12, 2025. You can watch the trailer below:

Stream on peacock