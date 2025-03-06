Bridget Jones’s Baby saw the heroine finally get her happy ending when she married Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). It seems Bridget (Renée Zellweger) finally had everything she wanted — she was no longer single, and she was a mother. Therefore, the direction of another story seemed unclear, as the central component of each story had been Bridget’s romantic endeavors. So, when author Helen Fielding set about writing Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, she knew she had to make Bridget single once again — and this was replicated in the movie. However, Mark Darcy would never leave Bridget after their happy ending, so he had to be tragically killed off. The decision allowed the fourth movie to create a much more mature tone compared to its predecessors dealing with topics such as grief.

Why was Mark Darcy Killed Off in ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’?