Romantic comedies are rarely up for Academy Award nominations. The relationship between the Academy and romantic comedies is notoriously lukewarm, but there have been a few that have passed through the gate. Those that have are remembered at the forefront of culture for being both easy watches while also holding critical merit. It's a complicated tightrope to walk, but exceptional when you find a film that can. One of those films, Bridget Jones's Diary, earned Renée Zellweger her very first nomination for Best Actress and spawned two sequels, and a musical adaption. Today, the character Bridget Jones has been hailed as a British pop culture icon and is regarded as one of the greatest female movie characters of all time.

Bridget Doesn't Keep Her Resolutions - But Neither Do We

The magic of Bridget's diary is that its contents are a mess that is, unfortunately, completely relatable. Bridget Jones's Diary is centered around a woman and her New Year's Resolutions after a particularly miserable holiday party, and how she does not stick to them at all. She chronicles her progress through her diary and the diary tells the story of the movie. Bridget hopes to lose 20 lbs, quit smoking, drink less, and find a good boyfriend while also refraining from forming romantic attachments to undesirable, emotionally immature, or perverted men; specifically her scummy boss, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), who embodies all of these characteristics. Minor spoiler, she meets almost none of these goals through the course of the year, but in the process, ends up growing in a way that makes her happier than she could have hoped. She perseveres through family embarrassment, into romantic folly, and finally triumphs in a way that feels realistic and therefore, inspires hope.

Storyline aside, Bridget Jones has a truly legendary soundtrack and is a relic of the early 2000s that now captures a moment in time that can only be remembered with nostalgia. Bridget lives in a time that many yearn for: the time when the world was globalizing, but not completely connected by social media or cell phones. She wears mini skirts with stockings in an un-ironic way that Gen Z influencers pray to wear with the same frequency, and does not have it together at all.

Bridget Jones Is a Truly Empathetic and Relatable Character

New Year's can be both a time that is exciting or a time that is dreadful. If one is proud of their progress from the year before, then it's a respite from a year that was spent working toward an achieved goal. But, if one is not so proud of their progress, then it can be a reminder of time you can't get back. Bridget is not proud of her year's progress. The holidays are a sore reminder of her loneliness, as they can be for many. Bridget's story starts with an uncomfortable holiday party where long-time family friends, the Darcys, are in attendance; including England's newest, most eligible divorcé, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). Bridget's mother (Gemma Jones) brings up embarrassing memories and attempts to hook up Bridget and Mark, while his mother does the same thing. Sparks do not fly due to Bridget's outgoing nature against Mark's more reserved demeanor, and Bridget does not take the rejection well. Later on, in a moment of insecure vulnerability, she commits the cardinal sin of returning an undesirable's attention by exchanging lewd emails with Daniel Cleaver.

There is not one person on Earth who has not felt humiliated when they are rebuffed for coming on too strong, oversharing, or just having odd timing in a conversation. It is completely relatable. However, that is not what makes Bridget truly empathetic. Bridget is empathetic because, in a moment of sheer weakness, she proved that if one is feeling bad about themselves, they are more susceptible to doing the exact thing they said they would not do: hooking up with "that person." Daniel Cleaver is "that person" for Bridget; the one who is already a known harborer of toxicity to her. The trouble with "that person," is that they are never truly off limits until it's fully understood that they aren't changing. Daniel is a master manipulator, and he gives Bridget the attention she desires. He seems to see her when she is invisible, makes her believe that she can change him, then betrays her when she needs him most. It is heartbreaking to say it, but most of us have been there. Receiving attention from them begins a pattern we must all learn to break. So, Bridget breaks a resolution and ends up in some embarrassing situations as a result.

Bridget Demands R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Upon realizing that Daniel Cleaver will not change, she begins a search for a new job to escape the agonizing workplace. After committing a few more awkward moments during interviews, she scores a job working for a television station. Bridget then quits Daniel's office stating that she would rather "have a job wiping Saddam Hussein's arse" than work with him as Aretha Franklin's "Respect" begins to play in the background. Bridget begins a successful career as an on-camera journalist and finds her first true moment of victory.

At this point, we begin to see a departure from Bridget's focus on her resolutions, to simply living life. She did fail at some of her resolutions but ends up with better experiences in the process. It gives an honest timeline by giving its protagonist a year to change her life but doesn't feel rushed. While she's making these changes, she is also handling the unplanned challenges that arise in every year of life, which remind us all that simply making it to the next year is an achievement, even if none of our planned goals are met.

Bridget Jones's Diary is the perfect movie to watch after the holidays, or any time of the year because it follows a fully flawed character who makes many mistakes but still leaves you with hope. The truth is, many of us, like Bridget, will make New Year's resolutions and will fail at meeting them, but it's not achieving these goals that is the point. The point is to try to better yourself; even if you come up short, you will still progress if you at least try.