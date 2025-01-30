With Bridgerton Season 4 still a ways away, who would blame fans for being too eager for updates about the much-awaited chapter? It's no news that the chapter will revolve around another Bridgerton chap, Benedict (Luke Thompson), and his love interest, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), whose status in society is a far cry from his. Nonetheless, these two won’t be the only focus as something’s coming for Season 3’s main couple, Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).

Coughlan revealed this exciting update to Gold Derby per Swooon while also gushing about her role as a mother in the most recent season. You may recall that after all the drama of Bridgerton Season 3, it ended with Polin as parents of the little Lord Featherington, who is a replica of Penelope. The actress recalled, “I’ve got a super cute baby that is my doppelgänger. When I saw the baby, I was like, ‘That looks so like me,'” before adding, “It’s crazy. I was showing my baby pictures to his parents, and we get on well.”

The season also saw Penelope upgrade her name to Bridgerton, which Coughlan has admittedly been adjusting to. “She’s now Penelope Bridgerton, and that’s the name on the trailer when I go in — it’s quite cute… She’s very much in the family now. It’s very, very sweet. She’s graduated to Bridgerton status.” Season 3 of Bridgerton was a huge success in terms of not just viewership but also reception, with critics showering the show with praise for maintaining its juicy quality. Moreover, in the first half of 2024, the season became the second-most-watched series on Netflix with 92 million views.

Expect New Characters in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4

The next season of Bridgerton is expected to premiere sometime in 2026, much to fans’ disappointment, especially those who had high hopes for a 2025 launch. As expected, it will be based on one of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels, particularly An Offer From a Gentleman, and will introduce new characters, as teased by Coughlan, who said:

“It feels like a totally different energy this year, which is the fun thing about the show, because it changes so much depending on each couple. So there’s a lot of new people in, and they’re really fantastic.”

Some of these new characters included Sophie, Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung), and her daughters Rosamund Li, portrayed by Michelle Mao, and Isabella Wei’s Posy Li.

The first three seasons of Bridgerton are streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for further Season 4 updates.