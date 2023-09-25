Brie Larson is one of the best and most versatile actors working in Hollywood today, working across genres and taking on distinct roles. She’s both an Academy Award winner and an MCU superhero, with a filmography full of indie darlings and blockbuster epics.

Starting as a child actor mostly seen on television, Larson gradually worked her way up to become a bona fide movie star. She has the unique ability to both garner critical acclaim and draw in huge box office numbers. Whether you’re looking for action, drama or comedy, Larson has you covered.

10 'Captain Marvel' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

Larson headlined the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first female-led solo movie as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. The film tells the origin story of Danvers, a Kree warrior who discovers her origins on Earth and gets caught in the middle of a battle between her people and the Skrulls.

The film marked Larson’s first official outing as the character, cementing Captain Marvel as the most powerful hero in the MCU. Her performance paved the way for more female-led superhero movies and offered an empowering role model for young girls. Larson reprises her role in the upcoming sequel The Marvels.

9 'Don Jon' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Larson appears in Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s directorial feature debut Don Jon. The film follows Jon (Levitt), a porn addict with unrealistic expectations surrounding love and relationships. Larson portrays Don’s sister, Monica, alongside Tony Danza and Glenne Headley as their parents.

Larson only speaks one line in the entire film, but her presence is felt during multiple family dinner scenes. By reacting to the surrounding events, Monica acts as a direct link to the audience as they observe what’s unfolding on screen. The film also features Larson’s MCU co-star Scarlett Johansson.

8 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is a hilarious and action-packed romance like no other. When musician Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) falls in love with Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), he realizes he has to defeat her seven exes in order to win her heart.

Larson plays Envy Adams, Scott’s hateful ex-girlfriend. She’s become a pop star who has much more success than Scott and delivers biting one-liners in deadpan fashion. In a memorable scene, Larson sings the song "Black Sheep," marking her first supporting role that garnered mainstream attention.

7 'Trainwreck' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

2015’s Judd Apatow comedy Trainwreck marked comedian Amy Schumer’s big break in Hollywood. It follows Amy (Schumer), a career woman who does not believe in serious romantic relationships until she meets a charming sports doctor and all-round good guy (Bill Hader).

Larson once again finds herself in a sibling role, playing Kim, the sister of Schumer’s character. As opposed to Amy, Kim seems to have her life figured out, having settled down with a family of her own. The two often butt heads and Kim is loosely based on Schumer’s real-life sister.

6 '21 Jump Street' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Superstars Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill headlined comedy 21 Jump Street, based on the popular ‘80s show and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Tatum and Hill play two down-on-their-luck police officers who go undercover as high school students to bring down a drug ring.

Larson plays Molly, a high schooler who helps the pair with their case and becomes a love interest for Hill’s character. The film proves that Larson is a brilliant comedic actress, as she holds her own against the likes of Tatum and Hill.

5 'Just Mercy' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Just Mercy is a powerful legal drama based on a true story. Michael B. Jordan plays civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson, who defends Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a black man on death row wrongly accused of the murder of a white woman.

Larson offers a strong supporting turn as Eva Ansley, Operations Director at the Equal Justice Initiative and ally to Stevenson, whom she helps with his case. The film marked her third collaboration with director Destin Daniel Cretton and presents a moving and timely story about racial injustice and a broken system.

4 'The Spectacular Now' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Coming-of-age romance The Spectacular Nowfollows Sutter (Miles Teller), a popular and hard-partying high school senior who meets introverted ‘nice girl’ Aimee (Shailene Woodley). A relationship blossoms between the pair as they navigate their current situation and future plans.

Larson portrays Cassidy, Sutter’s popular ex-girlfriend who dumps him at the start of the film after having had enough of his antics. For the remainder of the runtime, Larson remains friendly with Sutter in a supporting role. Larson thrives in a dramatic turn that requires the authenticity and realism she is effortlessly excellent at conveying.

3 'Room' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Room is the film that made Larson a critical darling and earned her the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2016. The drama, based on the novel of the same name, tells the story of a mother and son who have been held captive in a room for seven years and finally escape.

Larson masterfully portrays Ma’s trauma and difficulty in adjusting to her new life after living in fear and isolation for so long. Alongside her equally terrific younger co-starJacob Tremblay as Jack, who is seeing the world for the first time, Larson gives the best performance of her career so far.

2 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Avengers: Endgame concludes over ten years' worth of films by wrapping up the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga. The epic finale sees the remaining Avengers reunite five years after the events of Infinity War in order to finally defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) and restore the universe.

Larson reprises her role as Carol Danvers among the rest of the superhero ensemble and even sports a new hairdo. She only appears in the film’s opening and final battles, but once again proves to be the most powerful Avenger and a worthy opponent for Thanos.

1 'Short Term 12' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Before winning the Oscar for her performance in Room, Larson gave another emotionally gripping dramatic turn in Short Term 12, which marked her first collaboration with Destin Daniel Cretton. In the film, she plays a counselor working at a foster care unit for at-risk teens alongside her boyfriend (John Gallagher Jr.).

In her first leading role, Larson brings many layers to her character and radiates kindness and empathy. The film also features many other Hollywood stars before they got their big break, including LaKeith Stanfield, Kaitlyn Dever, Rami Malek, and Stephanie Beatriz.

