Brie Larson has accelerated excitement around her role in her upcoming role in Fast X. The Captain Marvel star has revealed her character's name for the tenth chapter in the Fast and Furious franchise is officially Tess. Sharing two behind-the-scenes images from the set on Twitter, Larson beamed as she showed off a sign with her much-awaited character name. A second image showed her badass boots propped against a chair adorning the name. Just in case there was any doubt, she captioned the post, "Name reveal," for good measure.

The film's cast has been drip-feeding fans teasers about what to expect from Larson's character. Whilst details have largely been kept tightly under the hood, the series' lead actor Vin Diesel appeared to suggest Tess would not be joining the Dominic Toretto family any time soon. In an Instagram post shared in April, Diesel said: "Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10." He went on to add that her role will "add something you might not have expected but yearned for."

Larson is not the only member of Hollywood royalty joining the line-up for the upcoming film with Jason Momoa recently unveiled as a member of the squad. After starring as a series of heroes, including the widely-adored Aquaman, Momoa fans will get the opportunity to see the actor take on a fully-fledged antagonist role. Sharing his excitement in an interview with Variety in August, he described playing the character as the "time of my life." "He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock," he said. "...He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

West Side Story legend Rita Moreno has also been confirmed as a member of the Fast X family. Unlike Larson, she will actually be joining the Toretto family as Dom's grandmother. Fast X will also welcome new additions Alan Ritchson and Daniela Melchior. For die-hard fans of the franchise, it will be a comfort to know favorites Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, and Michael Rooker will be returning to the tracks alongside Diesel.

Whilst the road to Fast X has been a rocky one, with the abrupt departure of the franchise's regular director Justin Lin, it looks like it is all uphill from here. Rodriguez previously praised the "energy of love" brought on by Louis Leterrier, who has taken the reigns from Lin on the film.

Fast X arrives in theaters on May 19, 2023, check out Larson's post down below.