Brie Larson & Karan Kendrick on How ‘Just Mercy’ Can Change People’s Minds and Hearts

With director Destin Daniel Cretton’s and producer/star Michael B. Jordan’s adaptation of Bryan Stevenson’s memoir Just Mercy now playing in theaters around the country, I recently sat down with Brie Larson and Karan Kendrick to talk about the film. If you’re not familiar with Stevenson’s incredible story, he studied law at Harvard University and after graduating moved to Alabama to defend people who had been convicted without proper representation. One of his first cases was Walter McMillian (played by Jamie Foxx), who was an innocent man condemned to death for the killing of an 18-year-old girl. Just Mercy also stars Brie Larson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Rafe Spall, Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan, and Karan Kendrick.

During the interview, Brie Larson & Karan Kendrick talked about how they got involved in the movie, why art can inspire people and how this film can change people’s minds and hearts, their reaction reading the book, and more.

Finally, if you’d like to help support the Equal Justice Initiative that Stevenson founded in 1989, click here for the website. The organization is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the U.S., challenging racial and economic injustice, and protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.

I know you have a lot of choices at the movie theater, but Just Mercy is one of those special films that I can’t recommend enough. Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

