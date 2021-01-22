After helping to save the world in Avengers: Endgame, Brie Larson has signed on to star in Lessons in Chemistry, a new Apple TV+ drama series that the Oscar-winning actress will executive produce with Emmy winner Jason Bateman.

Set in the early 1960s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott, whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives -- and the men who are suddenly listening -- a lot more than recipes… all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

The series hails from writer Susannah Grant, who earned an Oscar nomination for Erin Brockovich, and was also behind the acclaimed Netflix series Unbelievable. Grant will executive produce alongside Larson, Bateman and his Aggregate Films partner Michael Costigan. Apple Studios is producing the show, which has been given a straight-to-series order.

Image via Warner Bros.

Lessons in Chemistry is based on the upcoming debut novel from author, science editor and copyrighter Bonnie Garmus. The book was the breakout success and discovery of the Frankfurt Book Fair this past fall, and it will be published next spring by Doubleday.

Lessons in Chemistry joins a growing slate of shows that will be produced by Apple Studios, including Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' limited series Masters of the Air; Samuel L. Jackson's limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey; a new detective series from Robert Downey Jr.; the comedy series High Desert from executive producers Ben Stiller and Patricia Arquette; Sofia Coppola's adaptation of Edith Wharton's Custom of the Country; John Ridley and Carlton Cuse's limited series Five Days at Memorial; The Mosquito Coast starring Justin Theroux; and an adaptation of Stephen King's novel Lisey's Story that stars Oscar winner Julianne Moore. There's something for everyone in that impressive lineup, and I like the shows I've seen thus far for Apple. Something tells me that little company has a bright future in Hollywood even though Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max have hogged all the headlines of late.

And hey, speaking of Apple, I can't wait to check out the Russo brothers' upcoming movie Cherry, if only to see Tom "Spider-Man" Holland do drugs and rob banks.

