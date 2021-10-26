Walt Disney Imagineering has announced via the Disney Parks Blog that some Marvel favorites will be starring in the new Marvel Dining Adventure Avengers: Quantum Encounter on the new Disney Wish Cruise Ship. The show will star Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lily’s The Wasp as they present some of the world’s most foremost superhero technology from Pym Tech. However, when Ultron and his army of robot sentries show up to take this new technology, Ant-an and The Wasp will have to team up with Captain America, Captain Marvel, and the diners to fight back. Imagineer Danny Handke also hints that one more hero will make a surprise appearance during the show, but that it won’t be revealed until a later date.

As previously mentioned, Rudd and Lily will star. Also appearing will be Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Kerry Condon as the voice of F.R.I.D.A.Y., and Ross Marquand as Ultron. Marquand previously replaced Hugo Weaving as Red Skull in the MCU, and has recently taken over from James Spader as the voice of Ultron in Marvel’s What If...? It is fairly unprecedented for the actual celebrities who play these iconic characters to appear in theme parks and cruise lines. The opening of Disneyland’s Avengers Campus saw the introduction of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to the Disney parks, but this dining experience will be the first of its kind.

The Disney Wish will set sail in the summer of 2022. Avengers: Quantum Encounter is the first-ever immersive Marvel Dining experience Disney has done, but it is only one of the many exciting offerings the Disney Wish will have. The ship will also have an Avengers Academy for children, with no word yet if the actors will be providing their voices for this experience as well.

Image via Disney

RELATED:Tom Holland Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek at Disneyland’s Spider-Man Ride

Also on board will be the adults-only Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, which Disney described as “a high-end bar styled as a luxurious yacht-class spaceship,” which is sure to excite Star Wars fans. For families, there will be a Frozen-inspired dining experience entitled Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Experience, where diners can meet Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and other Frozen favorites in the world of Arendelle. Lastly, the Disney Wish will feature the first-ever Disney show at sea, the AquaMouse, which will combine ride and show elements that suspends guests over the upper decks of the ship and the ocean.

Avengers: Quantum Encounter promises to be an exciting immersive dining experience for Marvel fans and young families alike, and with the addition of this fantastic cast it is sure to be unforgettable. The Disney Wish’s first voyage will be June 9, with bookings opening to select Disney guests on May 9 and the general public on May 27.

KEEP READING:Disney Wish Cruise Ship to Include Avengers: Quantum Encounter "Cinematic Dining Adventure"

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Has Wrapped Filming, Director Lee Cronin Says They Used 6,500 Litres of Blood The film will be released on HBO Max in 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email