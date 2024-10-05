It was nearly a year ago when Marvel Studios released The Marvels, which starred Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani. This superheroine feature brings together three young heroes as their powers become intertwined. Out of all the crazy scenes this movie has shown, one of them surprised Larson the most during production. Popverse reported that Larson appeared at Fan Expo Denver, where she talked about this recent Marvel film. According to Larson, the scene that got a reaction out of her was the Aladna musical number as she was shocked that she was going to have her Disney Princess moment in the MCU. For those who don't recall, The Marvels revealed that Captain Marvel (Larson) was married to Prince Yan (Park Seo-joon), which led to a Disney-inspired musical number. Despite her initial reaction, she ended up enjoying it and liked the final outcome.

“I loved all the Aladna stuff. It took a lot of rehearsing. It was so strange. I remember when I first got the script and I saw it, I said, ‘We’re not actually going to do this right?’ And they’re like, ‘No, no, we’re doing this.' This is so cool, and it was a really lovely secret to keep. There was so much about it. Her in a dress, dancing, and singing, all of those incredible characters. All of the creatures from that planet, and Prince Yan of course, super-dreamy. It was a lovely little detour. I loved that it just sort of flipped things.”

The Marvels was the 33rd film in the MCU, and it continues after the events of Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel, and WandaVision. Unfortunately, the movie's box office performance was bad, so much so that it became the lowest-grossing film of the MCU. The Marvels generated over $206 million at the worldwide box office, and $46 million of it was during its domestic opening. However, fans and critics enjoyed the superhero feature as it received an average critics score of 62 percent and a high audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Brie Larson's Music Career, Explained

Image via Marvel Studios

Larson may be known for her acting career, but she also has a small music career as well. The actress released one album in 2005, titled "Finally Out of P.E.", where two of the songs were released as singles. In addition, one of the songs on that album, "Hope Has Wings," was featured in the 2005 Barbie animated film, Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus.

Despite only releasing one album, Larson has contributed her vocals to other music projects. One of her most recent ones was for 2021's Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, where she was the featured artist for Metric's "Black Sheep." She also sang the cover of Harry McClintock's "The Big Rock Candy Mountains" in the 2015 feature, Room. Unfortunately, the song Larson sang in The Marvels isn't available on Spotify or other music streaming platforms, nor was it listed in the film's credits.

