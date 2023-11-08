The Big Picture Brie Larson proves her acting skills in roles beyond the Marvel universe, with The Spectacular Now showcasing her heartbreaking performance.

Larson's character, Cassidy, plays a crucial role in Sutter's journey of self-discovery, forcing him to confront the consequences of his misbehavior.

Although Sutter matures throughout the film, his actions and inability to change ultimately lead to him losing Cassidy and realizing the impact of his choices.

Marvel Studios has made a habit of creating new movie stars like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt. However, Brie Larson would have most likely still become an icon even if it wasn’t for her debut as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. Larson had proven herself before her first MCU appearance with her breakout performance in Daniel Dustin Cretton’s emotional independent drama Short Term 12, and had won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Room. While these roles proved that she could give a dynamic lead performance, Larson has shown just as much skill when she’s been cast in supporting roles. Even though she isn’t playing the lead character, Brie Larson’s performance in the independent A24 drama The Spectacular Now is her most heartbreaking role to date.

What Is ‘The Spectacular Now’ About?

Although on its surface The Spectacular Now doesn’t seem all that much different from other teen films, it slowly reveals itself to be a thoughtful examination of maturity and aging. Sutter Keely (Miles Teller) starts the film as a mischievous, wild partygoer who isn’t dissimilar from Risky Business’ Joel Goodsen (Tom Cruise) or The Breakfast Club’s John Bender (Judd Nelson). Sutter claims that he only wants to “live in the moment,” and doesn’t seem to have any interest in building a sustainable life for himself. Although Sutter is an engaging presence in his high school’s social scene, he makes himself very difficult to be around for anyone who cares about his future. Due to this, Sutter’s girlfriend Cassidy Roy (Larson) breaks up with him in the first few minutes of the film.

Cassidy is the first character in The Spectacular Now who gives Sutter a dose of reality. Sutter’s friends don’t question his behavior, and his employer Dan (Bob Odenkirk) doesn’t seem to pay much attention to his actions outside of work. Although Sutter’s mother Sara (Jennifer Jason Leigh) attempts to get him to change his ways, she is unable to confront him due to the absence of his alcoholic father, Tommy (Kyle Chandler). Larson does a great job of showing Cassidy’s frank perspective on the matter. Sutter has lived his life without consequences, and she gets him to realize that his misbehavior has a cost. It’s due to Cassidy’s breakup with Sutter that he begins a journey of self-discovery that makes the film so emotionally rewarding.

How Does Cassidy Force Sutter To Change His Life in 'The Spectacular Now'?

In the aftermath of his breakup, Sutter indulges his worst habits and wakes up drunk on the front lawn of his shy neighbor, Aimee Finicky (Shailene Woodley). Although Aimee is well aware of Sutter’s reputation, he doesn’t even recognize that they go to the same school together. Aimee and Cassidy are opposite characters, but they are both equally important in getting Sutter to mature. Cassidy gives Sutter a harsh dose of reality and does not attempt to give him any leeway. Comparatively, Aimee is warm and compassionate and shows compassion to Sutter when he doesn’t feel like anyone else cares about him. Aimee’s gregarious nature wouldn’t have stood out as much as it does if it wasn’t shown in comparison to Cassidy. Woodley and Larson do a great job at showing how both characters are attractive to Sutter in different ways, and why ultimately he isn’t able to satisfy either of them.

Brie Larson’s performance is heartbreaking because, despite their arguments, it does appear that Cassidy and Sutter truly care for each other. Perhaps they would have been a happy couple if Sutter had apologized or attempted to rectify his behavior. Following their initial breakup, Sutter claims in a potential college application essay that breaking up with Cassidy was the worst thing that ever happened to him. Although he takes her for granted, Sutter never imagined what a life without Cassidy would look like. Sutter’s relationship with Aimee allows him to slowly rebuild his life and become more compassionate. It’s only after spending time with someone like Aimee, who doesn’t judge him at all, that Sutter becomes the type of man that could take care of Cassidy.

Cassidy and Sutter Weren’t Meant To Stay Together

What’s most heartbreaking about the film is that Cassidy never gets to see Sutter’s evolution. After finally taking the chance to meet his father, Sutter realizes that he’s falling down a similar path of abusive alcoholism. This terrifies him into ending his relationship with Aimee, as he’s afraid that he will end up hurting her. After quitting his job and getting into a car accident, Sutter finally begins to stop drinking and begin thinking about college. Unfortunately, Cassidy has already moved on at this point. She plans to move to California with her new boyfriend. Although redeeming himself in Cassidy’s eyes was Sutter’s goal, he realizes too late that she has completely forgotten about him. This maturity earned The Spectacular Now praise from many leading critics, including Roger Ebert.

The Spectacular Now shows that regardless of any self-improvement that Sutter makes, it's his actions that will define him. Even though he recognizes that he has been going down a dark path, Sutter hasn’t done enough to truly change in Cassidy’s eyes. Becoming a better person has to serve as a personal reward for him because he will never get to get back what he lost. Larson does a great job at making Sutter’s realization more effective. Cassidy treats Sutter like a distant memory, even though he has done nothing but think about her ever since they initially parted.

The Spectacular Now works so well because Cassidy’s perspective frames the beginning and end of the film. The film doesn’t attempt to sanitize its darker themes to appeal to a youthful audience and became one of the better high school films of the 21st century. Larson’s role is instrumental in showing how Sutter’s evolution is perceived. Although Larson’s role in The Spectacular Now is relatively small in comparison to the lead roles she would later attain, it stands out as one of her strongest films to date.

