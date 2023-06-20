Brie Larson is a remarkable actress in her own right, having starred in her first acting gig in 1999 as a child actress. Now all grown up and stronger than ever, the actress went on to star in prolific roles, including Envy Adams in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and, most notably, Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite her success in her long-standing career, she was also targeted by "toxic Marvel fans" on various social media platforms. In light of the unfair criticism leveled at Larson, Samuel L. Jackson—an equally exceptional actor—stepped up to defend his co-star by emphasizing that no amount of hatred can tear down the 33-year-old actress.

Larson starred in Captain Marvel alongside Jackson in 2019. And although the actress provided a stellar performance in the MCU feature, some were seemingly not pleased with the idea of having a female superhero in a leading role. Of course, times have changed, and the archaic notion of only having male main characters in a massive superhero franchise is no longer widely accepted. But some people remain stuck in the past, and Larson is one of the many actresses who have come under fire for accepting roles in the franchise.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Nick Fury actor recalled when Larson consulted him about accepting the leading role Marvel Studios and Disney offered. Jackson explained that the two of them became close friends while filming Larson's directorial debut Unicorn Store, saying "We bonded through the election while we were doing her movie when Donald Trump won. She was broken and I was like, ‘Don’t let ‘em break you. You have to be strong now.’" He went on to explain that no amount of vitriol hurled at the actress is going to bring her down. He said:

"Then, when she got ‘Captain Marvel,’ she called me and was like, ‘They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah! Let’s do it!'," the actor shared, adding: “She’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.”

Image Via Disney

RELATED: Here's Why DC and Marvel Fought Over This Iconic Character

What's Next for Larson and Jackson in the MCU?

Jackson has long been a part of the MCU since starring in the post-credits scene in Iron Man back in 2008, but Secret Invasion marks the first time Nick Fury took center stage. The first episode of the series premieres on June 21, airing Wednesdays on Disney+. Meanwhile, Larson will reprise her Captain Marvel role in The Marvels alongside Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Larson and Jackson will also reunite when the upcoming MCU feature hits cinemas on November 10.

While you wait for Secret Invasion's next episode as well as the theatrical debut of The Marvels, you can watch our exclusive interview with Jackson and his co-star Olivia Colman down below.