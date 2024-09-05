Nikki Garcia’s twin sister, Brie Garcia, is not a fan of Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev! Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic battery on August 29, 2024, and released on a $25,000 bond the same day. The alleged victim has requested privacy in the matter, but reports from the Napa County Sheriff's Office have indicated that he was charged with corporal injury to a spouse.

An insider close to Brie Garcia has exclusively revealed to Daily Mail how she’s disgusted by the news of Chigvintsev’s arrest. It was further revealed that Brie Garcia is very concerned and is there to support her sister under any circumstances. The insider revealed that Brie Garcia is urging her sister to leave her husband if the situation is as bad as it seems. The insider shared Brie Garcia’s feelings on the whole fiasco in the following words:

“Nikki's sister Brie is disgusted, shocked, disappointed, and just sad that this happened.”

The source also said that Nikki Garcia never disclosed details about the verbal spats the couple was known to engage in frequently. Garcia’s family remains shocked, as they never thought things would get violent between the couple. But they weren’t surprised that they were facing troubles in their marriage. The source also revealed that the couple’s sole focus was their son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, and they often didn’t have time for each other, which could be the possible cause of all their arguments.

Artem Chigvintsev Claims That His Wife Threw Shoes at Him

Custom image by Collider Staff

A radio dispatch exclusively obtained by TMZ reveals that during the incident Artem Chigvintsev had called 911 to request medical assistance. However, he also claimed that his wife, Nikki Garcia, had thrown shoes at him. The dispatcher also noted that there was a child on-site, likely to be the couple’s 4-year-old son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev.

The clip of the call reveals the dispatcher stating how the call had initially been made to request medical assistance. Sources had also revealed to TMZ that when paramedics and fire trucks were dispatched and were en route, the 911 dispatch got another call from Chigvintsev. This time around, he requested for the dispatcher to call the whole thing off, which was noted in the following words in the clip :

“RP is stating no medical is needed now.”

The dispatcher also noted that Garcia and Chigvintsev were separated during the call. Regardless of calling off 911, the police still showed up on-site an hour later and, upon seeing visible injuries on the alleged victim, arrested the DWTS pro. A representative for Nikki Garcia had previously made a statement to US Weekly that she requires privacy amid this trying period.

Dancing With The Stars Season 33 is set to premiere on ABC on September 17, 2024. You can stream all previous seasons of the show on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Tyra Banks , Melanie Chisholm , Melora Hardin , Marty Cove , Kenya Moore , Brian Austin Green , Tom Bergeron Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 32 Studio ABC

Watch on Disney+