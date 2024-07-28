TV cameos are always fun when they are done right. A celebrity will suddenly appear as either themselves or as a particular character, and they can be either funny or sincere. Sometimes the cameo will be celebrities playing satirical versions of themselves, or else they will be playing characters who are important to the plot.

Cameos can range from recurring characters, to one-episode appearances, to even just a few minutes of screentime. Sometimes the cameo does not even last the whole episode, and it is so brief that one could almost miss it. These are the 10 best blink-and-you'll-miss-it TV cameos, ranked.

10 Keke Palmer in 'Degrassi: The Next Generation'

Season 11, Episode 1-2, "Boom Boom Pow"

Degrassi: The Next Generation was an iconic teen drama that continued the Degrassi legacy by going on for fourteen seasons. The show covered a variety of heavy topics, often veered into the more absurd, and also had some legendary celebrity appearances. One of those celebrity cameos was for the two-part episode that opened Season 11, in which Keke Palmer went on the show.

While on Spring Break and mourning his breakup with Holly J, Sav Bhandari actually met Keke Palmer and went on to date her for a while. With as many seasons as Degrassi had, it is easy to forget some of the particular plot points on the show, but Keke Palmer's appearance was truly memorable and fun to watch.

9 Bradley Cooper in 'Abbott Elementary'

Season 3, Episode 6, "Willard R. Abbott"

Abbott Elementary is already a classic sitcom, with only three seasons out there and another on the way. The show has been absolutely hilarious, with its wonderful main characters, sharp jokes, and clever plot lines. The show has had many celebrity guest stars, some as teachers and loved ones of the teachers, and some as themselves.

Very recently, Bradley Cooper had a very brief but hilarious cameo appearance as himself. When one of Melissa's students found Bradley Cooper and brought him in for show-and-tell, he proceeded to answer a variety of questions. These were questions about movies that he had not actually been in, as well as a variety of ensemble films and shows.

8 Guillermo Del Toro in 'Barry'

Season 4, Episode 3, "yikes"

Barry was a very inventive and fast-paced dark comedy that followed hitman turned actor, Barry Berkman. However, the show quickly sped up its pace in the last two seasons, with Barry ending up in prison in Season 4, and eventually a time jump halfway through the season. Early in Season 4, there was a wonderfully brief and unexpected cameo appearance from Guillermo Del Toro as "El Toro."

When Hank wanted to kill Barry, he and Cristobal met with potential assassins to see who they wanted to hire. One of the men they met with was El Toro, who had a couple of assassins working for him that they were considering sending to kill Barry. Del Toro was absolutely hilarious in this role, and although it was very brief, it made for a very entertaining subplot.

7 Paul McCartney in 'BoJack Horseman'

Season 2, Episode 4, "After the Party"

In the second season of BoJack Horseman, Mr. Peanutbutter through an unwanted surprise party for Diane that ended in a huge fight, and that made for a great episode. Season 2, Episode 4, "After the Party" followed multiple different plot lines all surrounding the aftermath of that party. It was way too over the top, with even a giant ball pit.

The biggest surprise was revealed at the very end of the episode, though. After Mr. Peanutbutter and Diane made up and left the cake to be forgotten. It was revealed that Paul McCartney had been hiding in the giant cake for the entire night, and that he did not even get to pop out of it publicly. Paul McCartney was even played by himself, for a very short and silly scene.

6 Taylor Swift in 'New Girl'

Season 2, Episode 25, "Elaine's Big Day"

The Season 2 finale of New Girl followed Cece's wedding to Shivrang, and it was a truly wild episode. Winston went full Prank Sinatra and unleashed a badger on the wedding. Nick and Jess had a fight but then finally made their relationship real. Cece realized that she could not marry Shivrang because she loved Schmidt.

However, just as Cece starts to call off the wedding, Shivrang interrupted to confess his love for a woman named Elaine. Best of all, Elaine was played by none other than Taylor Swift. She stood up to share her love for him too, then Shivrang carried her out of the wedding. It was a very brief cameo, and totally hilarious, with Cece shocked and confused.

5 Ed Sheeran in 'Game of Thrones'

Season 7, Episode 1, "Dragonstone"

Over the course of its eight seasons, Game of Thrones had many different characters, from mains to recurring to cameos. Fans could never tell how long a character was going to be in the show, and whether that character would be killed off or not. On her journey, Arya Stark comes across a man named Eddie, played by Ed Sheeran, for a brief and fun cameo.

Ed Sheeran's character interacted with Arya for some brief conversation, and he sang a song from the A Song of Ice and Fire books. It was a fun way to add a lighter moment to the later seasons of Game of Thrones that was a welcome break from all of the intensity in the show.

4 Matt Berry in 'Community'

Season 6, Episode 9, "Grifting 101"

The sixth season of Community remains severely underrated to this day, and still tends to fly under the radar compared to the rest of the show. However, the sixth season of the show had some hilarious moments, from the group's RV trip to get rid of a giant hand, to the quest to hide the fact that a dog almost graduated from Greendale.

In Season 6, Episode 9, "Grifting 101," the group took a class to learn about grifting from Professor DeSalvo, played by Matt Berry. This was a very fun episode, with the group trying to out-grift DeSalvo, Jeff going wild with insecurity and jealousy, and the schemes being very outrageous. Matt Berry was absolutely phenomenal in this role, faking injuries and scheming to get more money from Greendale.

3 Betty White in 'Ugly Betty'

Season 2, Episode 10

Ugly Betty was an incredible show, with a lot of fast-moving plot points, many twists and turns, and many recurring and guest characters. Wilhelmina Slater was one of the greatest TV villains of all time, but she met her match in Betty White, playing a satirical version of herself. When Wilhelmina stole a cab from a stranger and injured her, it turned out to be Betty White.

Betty White ended up embellishing quite a bit with her injuries, even getting the world to briefly turn on Wilhelmina, all in support of her. It was very funny, and the perfect cameo for Betty White. She had a rivalry with Wilhelmina for the whole episode, and it was truly memorable, even though it was never brought up again after that.

2 B.J. Novak in 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

Season 1, Episode 13, "Josh and I Go to Los Angeles!'

Partway through Season 1 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rebecca Bunch went to court to sue the city of Los Angeles for cold water in Josh's building. The main focus of the episode was Rebecca trying to win Josh over, but there was a brief and unexpected cameo. During the song "Flooded With Justice," as the group of people from the building were singing and marching, when a cameo happened.

"Our precious water shouldn't be funneled to celebrities, no more water for B.J. Novak's ecstasy factory." After this line is sung, B.J. Novak appears briefly in the background dressed like Water White, with his only line being "What?" He briefly appeared again in Season 3, Episode 10, "Oh, Nathaniel, It's On!" for a very brief scene where Rebecca asked him for money, but his first appearance was the best.

1 Danny Pudi in 'Cougar Town'

Season 2, Episode 21, "Something Good Coming Part 1"

In Community Season 2, Episode 19, "Critical Film Studies," Abed and Jeff went out to a fancy dinner for Abed's birthday, where Abed told him a fake story to try to get him to open up. Abed was notably a die-hard Cougar Town fan, and he told Jeff a story about him being invited to be an extra on the show. However, in the middle of the scene, Abed panicked and pooped his pants.

Abed later tells Jeff that the story was false, but in Cougar Town Season 2, Episode 21, "Something Good Coming Part 1," Danny Pudi actually appeared as Abed in Cougar Town. During a scene where Laurie and Travis have coffee, Abed was shown in the background acting as an extra, before quickly running out of the scene with an accident.

