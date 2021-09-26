International music artist Miyavi has six successful world tours under his belt, a handful of roles in films like Kong: Skull Island, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and most recently Kate, and now he is taking on an entirely new challenge — voice acting. In a new featurette for Netflix's anime film Bright: Samurai Soul, Miyavi discusses his work voicing the villain Kouketsu.

As Miyavi says in the featurette:

"I've never expressed myself using only my voice before. In fact, I'm good at emotion through my facial expressions, tempo, and mood. I'm pretty good at that. It was quite a challenge for me to eliminate all of that and emote with just my voice."

Bright: Samurai Soul is a prequel anime film based on the poorly received blunder that was David Ayer's 2017 film starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton.

Miyavi plays Kouketsu a "coldhearted and emotionless" villain who tries to thwart Izou, Raiden, and Sonya during their journey. Additional voice actors include Yūki Nomura as the ronin Izou, Daisuke Hirakawa as Raiden, and Shion Wakayama as the elf Sonya.

Bright: Samurai Soul will debut on Netflix on October 12. Check out what Miyavi had to say about the role in the featurette below and read the synopsis of the film:

Bright: Samurai Soul is set during the time between the fall of the Shogunate and the rise of the Meiji era, when a powerful bright light emitted from a wand brings an end to the long Shogunate period to avoid further bloodshed as Japan begins to shift toward a new era. Amid these circumstances, a one-eyed wandering ronin named Izou, who has lost his reason to live, and Raiden, an orc who detests murder and hopes to leave a life of thievery behind, separately meet a young elf girl named Sonya around the same time. Together, they go on a journey along the Tokaido road to bring her and the wand she holds safely to the land of the elves in the north. Standing in their path is the mysterious organization Inferni, which aims to obtain the wand and revive the Dark Lord, who intends to rule all of creation. Inferni also uses the new Meiji government in its attempt to steal the wand from Izou, Raiden and Sonya. Traveling along the Tokaido road from Kyoto to Yokohama, Izou and Raiden begin their journey to protect the wand.

