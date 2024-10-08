Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) loves to take on challenging neurological cases on NBC's Brilliant Minds. As a talented physician, he thinks outside the box in order to find effective treatment options for his patients. Because these patients often present as medical mysteries, Dr. Wolf won't give up on the individuals he treats (even if other doctors have already written them off). In Episode 2, called "The Disembodied Woman," Dr. Wolf is faced with a unique case when he starts working with a retired WNBA superstar named Jessie Williams (Nedra Marie Taylor) who presents with some mysterious symptoms. But the scariest part of the episode is the fact that Jessie's diagnosis is based on a real-life case.

'Brilliant Minds' Episode 2 Explores a Specific Neurological Diagnosis

At the beginning of the episode, Jessie enters the hospital to undergo routine gallbladder removal surgery. However, before the surgery can take place, she has a disturbing nightmare, in which she finds herself feeling completely disconnected from her body. But her dream soon becomes a reality when she notices that she can't hold onto objects. As Dr. Wolf and his team start to run tests, Jessie's condition quickly worsens. She can no longer stand or walk since she feels like she can't control her body. Ultimately, Jessie, an otherwise healthy woman, can no longer even breathe on her own. Dr. Wolf diagnoses her with a profound loss of proprioception (which is our body's ability to sense its location and actions). Eventually, Dr. Wolf is able to work with Jessie so that she can rely on her other senses to help retrain her body. She slowly but surely breathes on her own and then relearns how to stand and walk. It is an astounding recovery, but an incredibly scary experience for Jessie to have lived through. And the Brilliant Minds writers actually took inspiration from a real medical diagnosis.

This 'Brilliant Minds' Story Is Based on a Real-Life Patient

The character of Dr. Wolf is inspired by a real doctor named Oliver Sacks, who also worked with rare neurological cases in New York City. In Dr. Sacks' book, The Man Who Mistook His Wife For a Hat and Other Clinical Tales, he writes about a case very similar to Jessie's. His patient, a 27-year-old woman named Christina, was also about to undergo gallbladder removal surgery when she had a dream where she couldn't feel the ground or control her limbs. That same day, she also started experiencing a very real loss of proprioception, including not being able to stand up. Her condition deteriorated further, and she experienced trouble speaking because she couldn't "feel" her own vocal cords. Just like in the series, Dr. Sacks was unsure about the root cause of the condition, but he realized that Christina had lost her proprioception (or her ability to move without consciously thinking about her environment).

Our sense of how we move about in space is ruled by three different systems: our vision, our vestibular system in the inner ear, and our proprioception. Dr. Sacks realized that he needed to help Christina learn how to orient herself and gain control over her movements by relying on the other two systems. Within a few months, Christina was able to regain control over her body. People with proprioception disorders (which can be caused by a range of issues from brain injuries and multiple sclerosis to Parkinson's disease or diabetes) can find some relief with physical therapy, occupational therapy, and exercises that help retrain for balance and improve muscle strength.

In the series, Jessie is able to resume her normal activities, and the episode ends on a high note with Dr. Wolf and his team saving the day. However, the real-life prognosis is not always that rosy. While the loss of proprioception can range in severity for different people, such a profound loss can be life-altering. For Christina, her life was never the same again, and even though she was able to regain some control of her body, the psychological toll this took on her was extreme. Even years later, she felt like her body wasn't truly her own; she felt more like a robot, than a human. However, even as harrowing as this diagnosis can be, Brilliant Minds is still able to effectively portray what this condition feels like to those who experience it and depicts that there can be treatments out there to help people like Christina and Jessie.

