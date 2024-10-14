Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Brilliant Minds

Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) is tasked with treating some of the most challenging neurological cases on NBC's Brilliant Minds. Normally, the patients are people who get introduced to him in the hospital, but in Episode 3, Wolf ends up treating a friend of his named Wyatt (Steve Howey). Wyatt is a motorcycle rider who also works as a mechanic on Wolf's bike. Wyatt shows up at Wolf's house with a minor gunshot wound, but the reality of how the gunshot happened creates a new medical mystery for Wolf to solve. The episode explores how memory works, and how having damage to our memory can affect us. Much like the 2000 classic film, Memento, viewers learn that issues with our memory can greatly affect how we see the world.

Episode 3 of 'Brilliant Minds' Introduces a Complex Patient

Wolf learns that Wyatt's gunshot wound is actually the result of him forgetting that he loaded his gun before he cleaned it. Wyatt also reports a slight tremor in his hands, but his girlfriend notes that the most obvious change in Wyatt includes him retelling the same stories and forgetting things (he even ordered nine air fryers because he kept forgetting he had one already). Wolf sends him for an MRI, and they learn that Wyatt has a brain tumor. The removal of the tumor would save Wyatt's life (without the surgery, he would only have weeks to a few months to live). But the surgery would also have a significant effect on Wyatt; it would cause him to have a condition called anterograde amnesia. This means that he would be unable to form any new memories (much like Leonard's permanent short-term memory loss in Memento). Wyatt decides he would rather die than go through life being unable to remember one moment to the next.

'Brilliant Minds' Dives Into the World of Memory Loss

Wolf eventually convinces Wyatt to get the life-saving surgery (and even tries to facilitate a reunion with Wyatt's estranged daughter before he goes under the knife). Wyatt's condition ends up deteriorating, and it becomes a touch-and-go situation for a while. Luckily, Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears) is able to complete the surgery successfully, and Wyatt survives. The series then examines how Wyatt is experiencing life post-surgery, with no short-term memory. Every morning, he watches a video on his phone that he recorded of himself explaining what his situation is. He also writes down each task he completes every day in a notebook, so that he can remember what he has already done. He relies heavily on little notes (which is similar to Leonard's notes system in Memento) so that he always has helpful reminders around him. Wyatt also has the loving support of his girlfriend and his daughter (who has forgiven Wyatt for his years away), and they act as crutches that Wyatt can use to survive the obstacles he's living with.

Wyatt's prognosis is a difficult one, but it is a very real medical condition. Brilliant Minds is inspired by the work of Dr. Oliver Sacks, and Dr. Sacks actually had two real-life patients with similar short-term memory loss, like Wyatt. One was a man named Jimmie, a 49-year-old who had lost his ability to create new memories because of excessive alcohol abuse. In his mind, Jimmie still thought of himself as a 19-year-old stuck two decades in the past. The only way he would remember the truth was when he looked in the mirror (as disturbing and disorienting as this was for him). Another case, similar to Wyatt's, was a man named Greg who also had a brain tumor. The tumor resulted in Greg not being able to form new memories; he couldn't remember anything that had happened in the past 10 years (since the tumor started forming).

Although profound memory loss can be a fascinating plot device (like in Memento), it is a heart-wrenching diagnosis, especially in cases when there is no treatment. Short-term memory loss can occur because of a variety of different conditions, and its effects are often life-altering. But there is hope: Dr. Sacks was able to work with Greg to use music to help him connect with the world again. And in Brilliant Minds, Wyatt learns to appreciate life by staying present and by focusing on his ability to cherish the relationships he has with the people he loves. The episode serves as a powerful reminder that our memory is an incredibly sacred thing.

