Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) has become one of the most complex protagonists on network television. In NBC's Brilliant Minds, he works to balance his career as a neurosurgeon with his complicated past. Wolf grew up with a father who struggled with mental illness (including bouts in a psychiatric hospital), and when he was 14 years old, his father died on a camping trip they were on. In the 30 years since his father's death, Wolf has grappled with the loss of his parent, as well as his persistent need to 'fix' people (a need that most likely stemmed from his relationship with his father). So much of Wolf's identity is wrapped up in his connection to his father and his grief over losing him. But in this week's two-part season finale, a major twist involving his father throws Wolf's life into complete turmoil.

'Brilliant Minds' Just Launched a Giant Curveball at Dr. Wolf

Throughout its first season, Brilliant Minds has provided flashbacks to Wolf's youth. Wolf is portrayed as a sensitive child with prosopagnosia (the inability to distinguish facial characteristics or 'face blindness'). It is Wolf's father, Noah (Gray Powell), who teaches him tricks to live with this condition. He also encourages the boy to lean into his interest in medicine. Wolf feels seen by his father (in a way that he doesn't with his mother), and he takes his father's influence with him into his adulthood. Wolf learns to live with his father's illness (later revealed to be bipolar disorder), but it does create some scary situations in the household when he's growing up. On that fateful camping trip, Wolf is abandoned by his father (who is clearly suffering from delusions, fearing that people are after them). After being rescued, Wolf learns that his father's body was later found in a ravine. But in this week's finale, Wolf's father shows up (this time played by the legendary actor Mandy Patinkin), and, shockingly, he is very much alive.

Before Wolf's mother, Muriel (Donna Murphy), has time to break the news to Wolf, Noah shows up at his door and surprises his son. Wolf is in shock and goes into a very sudden tailspin. He cannot fathom the fact that his mother lied to him for three decades or with the idea that his father willingly chose to leave him to grow up without a dad. He is obviously extremely hurt and angry. Muriel tries to explain her reasoning for the secrecy; both parents thought they were doing what was in Wolf's best interest. It was actually Noah's idea to run away, thus shielding his son from his illness and keeping him safe, and Muriel went along with it because she thought it would help protect Wolf. But this newfound knowledge has clearly shaken Wolf to his core. He doesn't know who to trust after feeling like his life is a lie, and in a devastating move, he ends up blowing off his love interest, Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears). But there's one more twist to the reveal that Noah is alive. He's actually come back into Wolf's life because he's sick with a mysterious illness and needs Wolf's help to cure him.

How Will Dr. Wolf Cope With This Twist in 'Brilliant Minds'?