There are tons of new shows hitting television screens this fall. One of the most anticipated is NBC's Brilliant Minds, which stars Zachary Quinto as a New York-based neurologist with some unconventional methods of treating his patients. From writer and executive producer Michael Grassi (Riverdale), the series follows Quinto's character, Dr. Oliver Wolf, as he and his team of interns work to treat some of the most complex cases of neurological disorders. Not only do these medical professionals battle to accurately diagnose and treat extremely challenging patients, they also struggle with their own mental health issues, which makes the series more fascinating and realistic. But this series is also a stand-out already, even before its September 23 release date, because of one other aspect. Brilliant Minds is actually inspired by a real person.

Who Was Dr. Oliver Sacks?

Dr. Oliver Sacks was a British neurologist who made a name for himself by solving interesting medical cases, particularly people with rare conditions who many other doctors had already given up on. He was born in London in 1933 to two doctors (his mother was one of the first female surgeons in England) and escaped some harrowing experiences during World War II (which are detailed in his first autobiography, Uncle Tungsten: Memories of a Chemical Boyhood). He ended up studying medicine at Oxford University and arrived in the U.S. in 1961, where he would do his residency at UCLA. Dr. Sacks held many illustrious positions in the medical field, at a variety of well-respected institutions, over the many decades of his impressive career. But he would go on to achieve fame for something different from strictly practicing medicine.

Dr. Sacks decided that the best way to share his findings from his work was to publish books about his patients and their experiences. One of his most famous books is The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat, which was published in 1985. The book details mysterious (and often strange) diagnoses given to the patients he treated, such as individuals who abruptly lost their memory or whose limbs suddenly became alien to them. Dr. Sacks is also well-known for his 1973 book, Awakenings, which would go on to be adapted for the screen for a 1990 Oscar-nominated Penny Marshall film starring Robert De Niro and Robin Williams. It is about a group of people who had been stricken with encephalitis lethargica (also known as sleepy sickness); Dr. Sacks studied these patients and tried to effectively treat the odd condition where they were left in a catatonic state. It was his empathy and curiosity towards his patients that earned Dr. Sacks respect in the medical community (as well as in the literary field). He published 17 books before his death from cancer in 2015. He died at the age of 82, but had already explored so many interesting areas of medicine in his writings, including why people experience hallucinations, how music affects the brain, and conditions such as colorblindness, schizophrenia, and Tourette's syndrome.

'Brilliant Minds' Will Explore Various Medical Cases Inspired by Dr. Sacks' Career

When Grassi was presented with the idea of adapting Dr. Sacks' writings into a television series, he began his research with two books: The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars (which was written in 1995). Grassi wanted to create a retelling of Dr. Sacks' story with a more contemporary (and slightly fictional) feel. As he said in an interview with NBC, "There are so many incredible cases that we take from these books, and then we set them in present day and have conversations that feel urgent and pressing with Oliver Sacks' incredible material. The source material has been incredibly informative for what we're doing on the show."

Dr. Sacks also addressed being gay for the first time in his autobiography, On the Move: A Life, which was published in 2015. He was celibate for most of his life, but then formed a long-lasting relationship with his partner, starting in the early 2000s until Sacks' death. As Quinto explained at a recent press day for NBC, incorporating that aspect of Dr. Sacks' life into the series was an important factor for him:

"To play an openly gay character on a primetime network show is an incredibly significant honor for me. I'm deeply grateful to tell these stories and to use Oliver Sacks' life as the origin point for those stories...to play a character who is embracing that aspect of himself in the modern world, and in a way that is vital and contemporary and forward-looking, is really special."

But it's not just the LGBTQ+ community who are being represented in the series. There is also a focus on diversity, through the interns on Dr. Wolf's team at Bronx General Hospital. Quinto thinks this will create not only an inclusive vibe for the series but also be a way that viewers can find a way to relate to the characters: "I think audiences will see themselves in these characters no matter what their personal experiences, and that's something that is especially gratifying to me and really exciting."

What makes the series so special is that the writers are bringing the true spirit of Dr. Sacks' work to the screen. Each episode of the medical drama will feature a case of the week, but the characters' stories will be told with a great deal of sensitivity. Dr. Sacks always tried to focus on treating the patient as a whole and with as much compassion and empathy as possible. In these kinds of complex cases, individuals are often seen clinically as just a composite of mysterious symptoms (instead of as a person who deserves respect and understanding). Dr. Sacks' mission was to give these patients as normal and happy a life as possible and to remind everyone in the medical community (especially through his writings) that people should be seen as human beings above all else. The goal of every doctor should be to provide healing of the body, mind, and spirit, and it will be interesting to see how Dr. Wolf and his team tackle that in Brilliant Minds.

Brilliant Minds will premiere on NBC on September 23 at 10 PM EST.

