Brilliant Minds' midseason cliffhanger left the life of one of Dr. Wolf's (Zachary Quinto) interns in danger as part of Ericka's (Ashleigh LaThrop) residential building collapsed. When the show returns with a two-hour mid-season premiere which will also serve as the Season 1 finale on January 6, the Bronx General team will deal with a massive event that rocks the city and their team. Aptly titled "The Doctor Whose World Collapsed," Brilliant Minds Season 1, Episode 12 deals with the immediate events following the building's collapse as everyone jumps into action to search and rescue those trapped in the debris. The arc carries over to Episode 13, "The Man Who Can't See Faces," as the team grapples with the aftermath of Ericka's tragedy. NBC has released some images from the episodes that tease these arcs and more, including guest appearances from Karen Robinson (Schitt's Creek) and Mandy Patinkin (Criminal Minds).

Per the official logline for Episode 13, "Dr. Wolf and his team face their biggest challenge yet when an apartment building collapses in the Bronx." Meanwhile, in Episode 13, "Dr. Wolf meets a pastor dealing with mysterious visions. The interns grapple with the fallout from the building collapse." These descriptions tease more of the same as Wolf and his team try to help people while dealing with something that hits close to home for all of them.

'Brilliant Minds' Returns With a Two-Hour Midseason Premiere