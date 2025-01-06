After a hiatus in December, NBC's hit series Brilliant Minds is heading back to our screens for a two-part season finale. The medical drama starring Zachary Quinto has been a sensation since its debut last fall, following Dr. Oliver Wolf as he takes on several mind-bending cases, breaking the stigma surrounding mental health. The last batch of episodes for Season 1 is expected to be just as intriguing as the ones that came before it, with the protagonist and his team of interns attending to several patients who survive an apartment crash, as well as a pastor with mysterious visions. In addition, audiences will finally uncover Dr. Erica Kinney's (Ashleigh LaThrop) fate after being trapped in an elevator. With the finale right around the corner, here is our guide to when and where you can watch it.

When Is the 'Brilliant Minds' Midseason Premiere?

After the series went on a holiday break during the month of December, audiences will finally get to tune in to see Season 1's final episodes. Brilliant Minds will return to NBC on January 6, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET, with a two-part finale airing back-to-back. The medical drama was originally coming back on January 13, but its midseason premiere will now be released one week in advance. Brilliant Minds was NBC's top show that came out in 2024, accumulating a total of 28.6 million views across linear and digital platforms. Although the series has yet to be renewed, the Season 1 closer will likely keep carry on the show's popularity.

Is 'Brilliant Minds' Streaming?

Yes, the series is streaming on Peacock, which is the official platform for all NBC TV shows, such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the Chicago franchise (Chicago P.D., Chicago Med., and Chicago Fire). The final episodes will be available to stream a day after they air on the NBC channel. For those who are interested in subscribing to Peacock, there are two plans available, one being Peacock Premium and the other being Peacock Premium Plus. The first option costs $7.99 per month and offers ad-supported access to the streaming service's catalog. The Premium Plus plan also allows subscribers to have full access to Peacock's media library without ads for a total of $13.99 per month.

Watch 'Brilliant Minds' Official Trailer

The series' official trailer opens with neurologist Dr. Oliver Wolf examining his patients with a genuine interest in finding out why they are in need of medical care. Although his methods can often be unusual, with his colleagues calling him "strange," they admit that there is a lot they can learn from him. As the clip shows, Dr. Wolf sometimes puts himself in the patient's shoes (sometimes literally swallowing their pills) to unlock their symptoms and come to a conclusion about their diagnosis. In his words, "We must see the world through their lens." By helping these people suffering from unexplainable conditions, the protagonist wants others around him to perceive his patients differently. After all, the human mind is unpredictable, and the series presents several examples of ways that the characters' mental health is directly linked to their physical struggles. As Dr. Wolf and his interns take on complicated cases, Brilliant Minds also focuses on their lives outside the hospital.

What Is 'Brilliant Minds' About?