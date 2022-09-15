For years, there was an unmistakable fixture in movie trailers. No matter what genre the film inhabited, its trailer was bound to be accompanied by a voice-over. Typically done by a male voice actor with a deep gravelly voice (though variations, such as a softer voice used for family-friendly features, existed), these voice-overs were an easy way to immediately suggest importance and gravitas to whatever motion picture was getting pushed, By the late 2000s, the movie trailer narrator had largely vanished and in the modern world, only trailers meant to work as throwbacks to the marketing of earlier eras, such as the teaser for Strange World, employ them. That scarcity, though, doesn’t mean the world doesn’t need movie trailer narrators more than ever!

Among the many virtues of movie trailer narrators was their immediate ability to establish the tone of whatever motion picture was being promoted. The best voice-over artists understand that it’s the tiniest inflections that make all the difference in vocal performances. Such flourishes are what proved critical in making the identities of various movies apparent through trailers. A comedy may have a trailer where the narrator employs some wry comic line deliveries, while a thriller may feature a different narrator injecting a sense of urgency into every line. It isn’t just the images or the movie's big-name talent that tells people what they’re in for, just hearing distinguishable quirks in the voice-over narration speaks volumes about what the goals of an upcoming feature are.

In a World Offered a Modern Take on a Classic Trope

A modern take on the movie trailer narrator could even take this unique facet and take it in even more distinctive and exciting directions. As pointed out by works like Lake Bell’s 2013 movie In a World, the landscape of voice-over work is predominately occupied by white men. Opening up the door for a greater array of voice-over artists to provide narration for trailers could unleash untold possibilities for the kind of perspectives and talent that could be showcased through movie trailers. Plus, rather than running the same voice-over narrator into the ground as a cliché, a diverse array of trailer narrators could ensure that this promotional staple doesn’t get stale.

Voice-over Narrators Got Traded Out for On-screen Text

Speaking of modern-day trailer elements, voice-over narrators ended up getting traded out for on-screen text. These words were now the way information about a movie’s tone or its creative participants would be communicated to the audience, usually by way of having the text appear against a big vividly colored backdrop separate from any footage in the film it’s promoting. That last detail is crucial, on-screen text, unlike voice-over narration, can rarely co-exist with footage from the movie it’s promoting (unless it’s positive reviews for an indie release or rare exceptions like the teaser trailer for The Suicide Squad). The words “THIS SUMMER” or “FROM DIRECTOR…” are usually put into a separate visual realm from the movie, which is a bit of a problem.

Though some can seem like they drag on and on, movie trailers do not last forever. Per MPAA guidelines, they can only run up to 150 seconds in length, with rare exceptions going a bit longer. Cutting away to text on a separate background may only last a handful of seconds, but all those cutaways add up and can carve away precious seconds in a trailer. These promotional materials need all the help they can get cramming as much information as they can into a limited window of time. Voice-over narration was always a more efficient way of combining footage from an upcoming release with important side-information. Bringing it back could ensure that modern trailers use every second they can to push the movies they’re promoting rather than be at the mercy of text-based cutaways.

Movie Trailer Narrators Scream Nostalgia

Perhaps most importantly for Hollywood bigwigs, bringing back the movie trailer narrator would be a great way to indulge in the element that studio executives love more than anything else: nostalgia. For an entire generation of moviegoers, the world of movie trailers is defined by the deep instantly recognizable voice of the late great Don LaFontaine while the experience of hearing rumbling vocals inform you “IN A WORLD…” is directly associated with wistful memories of big-screen experiences from decades gone by. The prolonged absence of this element from movie marketing has allowed it to become associated more and more with pleasant memories of the past.

Considering everything from Star Wars to Ghostbusters to even new Spider-Man movies is bent on wringing every drop of affection for the past from the wallets of moviegoers, why not give movie trailer voice-overs a resurgence? Inspiring warm feelings of nostalgic yearning in the hearts of moviegoers might be the perfect way to cement your trailer in the minds of the public, especially if it’s used to promote a new original property that’s not capitalizing on nostalgia in its plotline or characters.

The return of movie trailer voice-over’s could even help theatrical movies stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace for entertainment. There are more options than ever for people’s time and attention, especially when one considers the plethora of original movies found on various streaming services. However, these productions don’t get much pomp and circumstance in their marketing campaigns. Typically, a Netflix original movie will only get a trailer a few weeks, if even that, before its release. That trailer is largely restricted to playing online rather than in a massive movie theater auditorium where it can really leave an impression on people.

Voice-Over Narration Makes Marketing Materials Momentous

Giving movie trailers voice-over narrators once more would lend these promotional materials the kind of momentousness that the marketing campaigns for streaming features and other forms of entertainment lack. Trailers for big-screen motion pictures could immediately stand out in the marketplace of entertainment with a promotional tool that used to be the trademark of can’t-miss event movies. What’s old could be new again and a perfect way to combat an endless assortment of options for consumers.

Even the way movie trailer narrators have endured into the modern era suggests that there’s still a hunger for this tool. Most notably, the long-running YouTube series Honest Trailers has always employed a parody of classical movie trailer narrators. Even in the 2010s, parodies of film trailers cannot exist without a narrator intoning core plot or character details the audience must know about. It’s high time actual promotional materials for new movies recognized this and brought back this element. There are so many enticing benefits to movie trailer narrators, they need to return and help create more trailers that nobody will ever forget.