The Big Picture The Philippou brothers' second horror movie, Bring Her Back, is officially in production.

Plot details are under wraps, but with talented actors like Sally Hawkins, Billy Barratt, and a young ensemble cast, expectations are high.

Talk to Me put the twins on the horror map, showcasing their talent and setting the stage for future projects.

Talk to Me directors and brotherly duo, Danny and Michael Philippou are on their way back as filming has officially begun for the pair’s latest horror pairing with A24, Bring Her Back. First announced back in April, the movie will feature a leading performance from The Shape of Water and Wonka star Sally Hawkins. Taking to social media to share the good news, the pair posted a picture on an Instagram story that featured a shot of the front page of the movie’s script. On it is the title’s name along with credits going to Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman as the scribes of the directors’ sophomore production. In the top right corner is a call for luck from their followers and in the bottom right-hand corner are the words “Please don’t f*ck this up” written over and over in six lines.

Right now, plot details for Bring Her Back are being kept under wraps, but if it’s anywhere close to as unsettling and terrifying as Talk to Me, we’d wager that the twin siblings have another gargantuan horror hit and future classic in their hands. With that in mind, the pressure is also cranked all the way up, which is probably why the social media post contained so many “Please don’t f*ck this up”s. While there may not be any plot details, we do know several names who will support the two-time Academy Award-nominated Hawkins.

Set to star opposite Hawkins in the project is 16-year-old Billy Barratt. While he may be young, Barratt has already gathered quite a few credits, with his most recent one being in Apple TV+’s Invasion. Before he appears in Bring Her Back, the blossoming star will appear as a younger version of Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Sony’s Kraven the Hunter. Filling out the ensemble cast are names that include Jonah Wren Phillips (The Returned), Stephen Phillips (The Leftovers), Sally-Anne Upton (Wentworth), and Sora Wong in her acting debut. As Talk to Me centered around a group of teenagers, it isn’t totally surprising that the Philippou’s follow-up project also has a young star as its co-lead.

Why ‘Talk to Me’ Put the Philippou Brothers On the Map

For anyone who’s seen the filmmakers’ directorial debut, it’s easy to understand how they worked their way into the horror lexicon overnight. The twins started as YouTubers with their channel, RackaRacka, before moving into the big leagues with Talk to Me. The movie introduced a new scream queen to the world as its leading lady, Sophie Wilde, absolutely stole the show. Up against titles like Barbie and Oppenheimer, Talk to Me easily held its own and became one of the most successful movies of the year — not just in horror but across all genres.

Hopefully, a sequel will eventually be on the way, but with projects like Bring Her Back and an adaptation of Street Fighter, the Philippous are going to be pretty busy. Stay tuned for more information about the pair’s sophomore production and stream Talk to Me now on Hulu.

Talk to Me 7 10 When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Release Date July 28, 2023 Director Danny Philippou , Michael Philippou Cast Sophie Wilde , Joe Bird , Alexandra Jensen , Otis Dhanji Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Danny Philippou , Bill Hinzman , Daley Pearson Studio A24 Expand

Watch On Hulu