The Big Picture Danny Philippou excitedly announces completion of filming for the upcoming movie Bring Her Back with A24 backing.

Two-time Academy nominee Sally Hawkins is set to star in a mystery horror film along with Billy Barratt and Jonah Wren Phillips.

Fans are left wondering about a potential sequel to their breakout hit Talk to Me, as the Philippou brothers focus on new projects.

The Philippou bros are back - well, almost. Danny Philippou took to his Instagram to share the terrific news that filming has wrapped on the duo’s upcoming production, Bring Her Back. The movie will be the second to come from the twins who were behind 2023’s breakaway hit horror flick, Talk to Me, although it’s worth noting that the follow-up won’t be tied to their debut project. A24 is once again the studio backing the brothers in their latest endeavor, a good choice when considering what an absolute smash Talk to Me was.

In his post, which included an image of both Danny and Michael Philippou as well as cinematographer Aaron McLisky who also worked with the siblings on Talk to Me, the Bring Her Back co-helmer wrote,

“WE JUST WRAPPED OUR NEW MOVIE “BRING HER BACK”! It’s was a rough, tough, slodgy shoot but we pulled through! Our crew was INCREDIBLE!! Thankyou @a24 for making this happen. Thanks to our BEAUTIFUL PRODUCER @sam_jennings_ for being our rock and creative partner/ powerhouse ❤️ thanks @aaronmclisky for nailing dem ACES. Thanks to ALL our cast & crew!!! I can’t wait for everyone to see this film! To the edit suite we goooooooo 🎞️🎬”

Meet the Main Players of ‘Bring Her Back’

While we don’t fully know what horror awaits audiences in the plot of Bring Her Back, we do know that two-time Academy and BAFTA Award nominee, Sally Hawkins, is set to star. Fans of Guillermo del Toro’s 2017 creature feature, The Shape of Water, will recognize Hawkins as the film’s leading lady with her other credits including both Paddington and Paddington 2, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and, most recently, Wonka.

Joining Hawkins is a call sheet that includes Billy Barratt (Kraven the Hunter), Jonah Wren Phillips (The Returned), Stephen Phillips (The Leftovers), Sally-Anne Upton (Wentworth), and newcomer, Sora Wong.

But What About ‘Talk to Me 2’?

Close

Okay, so the Philippous branched out for their second movie and that’s totally cool, but will audiences ever receive a sequel to Talk to Me? The movie’s breakout star, Sophie Wilde, whose character had a sort of second movie set-up ending, touched on the possibility back in May, teasing that it was entirely possible, it just might be awhile.

"I don’t know. I feel like it’s still a bit hush hush because I mean, the boys [filmmakers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou], they’re such workaholics. I know they’re focusing on a bunch of other projects that they’re doing at the moment. So I don’t know, it’s all up in the air. But I said to them, I was like, "I’m gonna get actual FOMO if I’m not in this film, so can I just come on set and be like a boom operator? I will be an assistant director, I just want to be involved."

With Bring Her Back now finished shooting, the team can head to the editing room, and we’re one step closer to seeing it play out on the big screen. Stay tuned to Collider for more information and, if you haven’t yet checked it out, you can stream Talk to Me now on Paramount+.

