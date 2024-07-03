The Big Picture Danny and Michael Philippou are producing their next film, Bring Her Back, in South Australia.

Talk To Me filmmakers, Danny and Michael Philippou have returned to South Australia, Australia to produce their next film, Bring Her Back. The directors, along with many film crew members, were spotted at Lightsview as they began filming their next horror movie. This comes as the duo found major success with their horror film debut in 2022.

The brothers were spotted by 7News Adelaide in Australia as filming took place in Lightsview, just northeast of the state's capital, Adelaide. Unfortunately, Images of this morning's film shoot revealed nothing so far as details for the upcoming picture remain under wraps. The only thing that has been confirmed so far is that The Shape of Water star, Sally Hawkins, and Apple TV+'s Invasion's, Billy Barratt, are set to star in it.

Bring Her Back was first teased back in June 2024, when the brothers teased the script on social media. The film will be distributed by A24 once more and a release date has yet to be scheduled. Alongside Hawkins and Barratt, Bring Her Back will also star Sweet Tooth's Jonah Wren Phillips, Neighbour's Sally-Anne Upton, Thai Cave Rescue's Stephen Phillips, and newcomer, Sora Wong.

Talk to Me Was a Major Success for the Philippou Brothers

Before its international premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Talk To Me first came out during the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival. Since Sundance, A24 secured the distribution rights for the horror picture. Talk To Me generated over $92 million at the worldwide box office, and is A24's highest-grossing horror film and third highest-grossing overall film, just below 2024's Civil War. The film was also highly praised by critics and fans alike, receiving a certified fresh score of 95 percent and an average audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Since the success of the Philippou brothers' directorial debut, the duo has been sought after by multiple film studios. According to CBR, they rejected an offer to work on a project for DC Studios. Meanwhile, the filmmakers were once involved in the upcoming Street Fighter film but exited the project due to scheduling issues.

There have been rumors that a potential sequel for Talk To Me could be in the works. Unfortunately, the film's star, Sophie Wilde debunked those claims, stating that "it's all up in the air" for the time being.

If you want to watch the Philippou Brother's directorial debut, Talk to Me is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Stay tuned for more updates for their next film.