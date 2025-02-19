There's a sinister mystery taking place in Bring Her Back. A24 has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming horror story directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, who previously directed the breakout horror smash-hit Talk to Me. The film is set to be released in theaters in the United States this summer, with a cast that includes Sally Hawkins, Billy Barratt and Jonah Wren Phillips. A24 has been busy during this year's awards season thanks to stories such as Babygirl and The Brutalist. Bring Her Back will return the distributor to the unconventional storytelling that has made it famous over the course of the past decade.

The first teaser for Bring Her Back doesn't reveal much about the plot of the upcoming movie for audiences. Instead, the visuals included in the video establish the tone of the narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. A24 has revealed that the movie will follow a couple of children as they make their way to their new foster mother's home. The excitement about their new life will be cut short once they realize the woman that adopted them is hiding a terrible secret.

Bring Her Back was directed by Danny and Michael Philippou. The filmmakers were previously involved with the development of Talk to Me, the supernatural story about young characters looking to reconnect with deceased loved ones through possession. The movie starring Sophie Wilde and Alexandra Jensen proved that the directors are capable of exploring the concept of grief through the horror genre. Judging by what can be appreciated in the first teaser for Bring Her Back, the theme might make a comeback in the upcoming title.

The Cast of 'Bring Her Back'

Danny and Michael Philippou have recruited many talented performers in order to depict the story of Bring Her Back on the screen. Sally Hawkins is ready to dive deep into the horror genre after starring in the Paddington franchise for years. The actress is also known for her career-defining performance in The Shape of Water. Bring Her Back will also feature Billy Barratt. The young actor was recently seen as Dmitri Smerdyakov in Kraven the Hunter — the supposedly final installment in the franchise centered around Spider-Man villains that began with the release of Venom. Nevertheless, Bring Her Back could send Barratt's career in a more promising direction.

Bring Her Back will be released in theaters in the United States on May 30. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.