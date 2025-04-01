The dead rise in the new trailer for Bring Her Back, the new chiller from the makers of 2022's sleeper horror hit Talk to Me. Sally Hawkins stars in the tale of a brother and sister who learn that their new foster mother has some deeply unsettling secrets. The film will hit theaters on May 30, 2025.

The trailer showcases Hawkins (The Shape of Water) as the foster mother to a growing brood of orphans. However, for her two newest arrivals, something's clearly off with her — from her odd beliefs about the spirit inhabiting the body months after death, to eerie videotapes of arcane rituals that seemingly feature the dead returning to life. The trailer also features a recurring circle motif: circles drawn on the earth in chalk, circles traced on a child's scalp with a finger, and circles drawn on windows with bloodied hands. Is it the circle of life, death, and resurrection? And who is being "brought back," anyway? You'll have to find out for yourself — if you dare — when the film haunts theaters this May.

Who Are the Philippou Brothers?

Twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou were well known for their horror comedy shorts on YouTube in their native Australia. They broke into the international horror scene with Talk to Me, the hair-raising tale of a severed, mummified hand that allows spirits to possess the holder's body. It was a huge critical and financial success, earning $91.9 million USD on a $4.5 million budget; in his review, Collider's Chase Hutchinson praised the way the film "comes at the audience with brutal and bloody cinematic madness that makes the most of the chaos that unfolds before you." In addition to Bring Her Back, the two are also working on a prequel and a sequel to Talk to Me. They were previously attached to a big-screen adaptation of the Street Fighter video game franchise, but left that project last year.

Bring Her Back was directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, and written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman, who also co-wrote Talk to Me. In addition to Hawkins, it also stars Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips, and Mischa Heywood. It is produced by Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton.

Bring Her Back hits theaters on May 30, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Bring Her Back below.