Collider can exclusively reveal a new poster for Bring Him to Me, a gritty mob drama starring Emmy winner Barry Pepper as a getaway driver set on a journey that will test his conscience. Following a violent robbery, the driver, appropriately named Driver, is notified by his vicious boss that the gang's newest member, Passenger, has double-crossed them and it's up to Driver to take the unsuspecting rookie on an hour-long ride to meet his fate.

As the poster hints, however, this drive won't be straightforward. Driver will battle not just the consequences of their heist but his own moral compass as he weighs what to do with the young Passenger. Considering that the script was inspired by the scene in Casino where Joe Pesci's unsuspecting Nicky is lured to a brutal end in an Illinois cornfield, it's clear that Driver is likely leading Passenger to a similar demise, something that'll haunt him throughout the drive. He has no information to go on from his boss per se, but he does know it'll be his head on the line as well if he doesn't follow orders. Whatever his choice in the end, he has to survive the journey in the first place. The key art shows Driver sitting in a car with a revolver in hand as he peers back to see if anyone is on their tail. With the tagline "When is it too late to turn back?" emblazoned above him, it only makes his expression seem more uncertain as he mulls over his options while Passenger just stares forward obliviously.

Bring Him to Me is the latest starry affair for Pepper who has notably appeared in instant classics like Saving Private Ryan and The Green Mile. More recently, his sights have turned toward the Yellowstone universe as he boarded the 1883 spinoff Bass Reeves where he'll play the leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles Esau Pierce. In his conscience-testing journey as Driver, he'll join forces with another pair of stars in Sam Neill and Academy Award winner Rachel Griffiths.

Bring Him to Me Will Pair Pepper With a Rising Star

Playing directly opposite Pepper in the film, however, will be newcomer Jamie Costa. The actor burst onto the scene with his short Star Wars fan film Kenobi and a proof of concept for a biopic where he played the late great Robin Williams to great effect. The industry took notice, and now he's been featured in a few video games including the excellent Final Fantasy VII Remake and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, short films, and, most recently, Netflix's Agent Elvis.

Rounding out the cast of Bring Him to Me are Liam McIntyre and Zac Garred. The film hails from director, editor, production designer, VFX supervisor, and executive producer Luke Sparke with writer Tom Evans. This won't be Sparke's last outing with Pepper or Evans for that matter as the trio is also set to reunite for one of Sparke's next films Scurry.

Bring Him to Me doesn't have an exact release date, but it's expected to be available worldwide in the second half of 2023. Myriad Pictures will tackle international distribution while Rialto Distribution will bring the films to theaters across Australia and New Zealand. Check out the poster below: